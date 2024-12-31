Newest Texas Rangers Slugger Joc Pederson Has Warning For AL West-Dominating Houston Astros
Joc Pederson knows how to get a fanbase jacked up.
And he didn't waste any time doing that for Texas Rangers fans.
Pederson, who was introduced as the newest Rangers slugger on Monday after signing a two-year, $37 million deal, has a postseason history with Rangers' Lone Star State rival Houston Astros and took a moment to let everyone know there's a new sheriff in town.
Flanked by club president Chris Young and general manager Ross Fenstermaker, Pederson spoke at length about his expectations with his new club, which includes a return to the playoffs and competing for another World Series title. And that will include, Pederson made clear, knocking the Astros off their eight-year throne atop the AL West.
"I've played the Astros a couple of times in the World Series," Pederson said, unprompted. "They've put together a nice little run, and it's coming to an end. It's time for us to take over the West."
Young, who was smiling nervously while Pederson making his proclamation, later said during a television interview that the Astros were far from coming to an end.
Pederson's deal includes a mutual option for the 2027 season and a player opt out after the 2025 season. The 11-year veteran who turns 33 in April, however, didn't sound like he would be looking to bail after one season in Arlington. He expressed excitement about rejoining Corey Seager, the Rangers shortstop and his teammate when they won the 2020 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field.
Right-handed pitcher Grant Anderson was designated for assignment to make room for Pederson on the 40-man roster.
