New Texas Rangers Slugger Changes Jersey Number To Honor Daughter
The Texas Rangers have made numerous moves this offseason with the goal of getting back into the postseason.
After winning the 2023 World Series, the team fell woefully short of expectations, winning only 78 games and missing the playoffs.
President of baseball operations Chris Young got to work, focusing a lot of his attention on the bullpen and adding some much-needed home run potential to the lineup. One of the players acquired to provide some pop is corner infielder Jake Burger.
He was acquired from the Miami Marlins in exchange for three prospects; infielders Max Acosta and Echedry Vargas and left-handed starting pitcher Brayan Mendoza.
Burger will take the place of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in the lineup, who was traded to the Washington Nationals in exchange for relief pitcher Robert Garcia. While he doesn’t have the defensive acumen of Lowe, Burger will provide the team with a legitimate power boost after hitting 29 home runs in 2024.
This weekend, he spoke publicly for the first time since being acquired by the team and revealed that he will be changing numbers for the second time in his career for a touching reason.
After wearing No. 30 with the Chicago White Sox to begin his career and No. 36 during his time with the Marlins, Burger will be wearing No. 21 to honor his daughter Penelope was born with Down Syndrome.
"This is the first time I can pick a number that's not just close to my heart, but close to a lot of people's hearts," Burger said via the Associated Press on ESPN. "For me, it's trying to spread awareness and try and get the word out about Down Syndrome and how people can get support. I'm just really proud of this number, and really excited to wear this and represent my daughter, but also so many people out there."
Trisomy 21 is the clinical name for Down Syndrome, which is why he will be wearing the number. His wife, Ashlyn, is who came up with the idea to change to No. 21 for their daughter who was born on Oct. 25.
A foundation was created by the family to help others who have been impacted by Down Syndrome, as Burger is the only active player in the MLB with a child with that diagnosis.
"We're really, really excited to push that forward and help as many families as we can," Burger said. "For us, we call it the lucky few. That's families with Down syndrome, with a kid affected with Down syndrome. And that's how my wife, Ashlyn, and I feel. That's how Brooks feels as her brother."
One of Burger’s newest teammates, Joc Pederson, has an older brother who has Down Syndrome as well. The corner infielder hoped to catch up with him during Texas’s award dinner, which was Friday night.