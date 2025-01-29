Texas Rangers Announce Regional TV Options for Cable, Satellite, Over-the-Air
The Texas Rangers added more information around its Rangers Sports Network, which will broadcast games for linear and cable for the 2025 season, including which cable, satellite and over-the-air providers will carry games.
The Rangers announced the network on Monday and will have a press conference on Wednesday at Globe Life Field to make a formal announcement.
In a post to the team’s social media channels, the Rangers revealed that they have cable partnerships with Spectrum, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and AT&T/U-Verse.
In addition, select regional games will be broadcast on CW 33 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
One of the significant issues in the Rangers’ relationship with Diamond Sports Group, which managed the Bally regional networks, was market access to games. DSG failed to secure deals with major carries that locked out many Rangers fans from watching games.
One notable provider left off the linear/satellite list is YouTube TV, a streaming site that tends to carry many regional sports networks. YouTube TV was a provider that DSG was unable to secure a partnership with when it owned the Rangers’ TV rights.
In addition, Rangers fans will be able to stream games through the Dallas Stars’ Victory app, which through Victory+ will give Rangers fans a direct-to-consumer option for streaming.
That service will be available on several devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, Vizio TV, Google TV, Apple iOS devices and Amazon mobile devices.
Rangers Sports Network will be managed by a new subsidiary, Rangers Sports Media & Entertainment Company, which will also manage its REV Entertainment arm, which books non-Rangers events for Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium, formerly the Ballpark in Arlington.
Neil Leibman, who is part of the ownership group for the Rangers, will oversee RSN and REV and relinquish his role as the Rangers’ president of business operations and chief operating officer.
The picture of how Rangers games will be broadcast in 2025 is nearly complete. The future has been in flux for two years, since DSG declared bankruptcy.
The Rangers got their broadcast rights back last year after DSG went through the bankruptcy process and agreed to return those rights as part of the overall settlement.
Television rights fees, in part, help pay player salaries. Before the bankruptcy, the Rangers reportedly had one of the better rights fees deals in baseball, as they received more than $100 million per year from DSG, and before that, Fox Sports Southwest.
Since DSG went into bankruptcy, the Rangers have not signed a player to a nine-figure contract. For part of 2023, DSG withheld rights fees from the Rangers until they were compelled to pay.