Texas Rangers Rising Stars Ranked as Top 100 Prospects in Minor Leagues
The Texas Rangers have made it clear that right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker is up for a starting rotation spot for the 2025 season. But, for now he’s still a prospect.
Rocker was the Rangers’ highest-ranked prospect in Baseball America’s Top 100 going into the 2025 season, as he checked in at No. 20 overall.
He hasn’t graduated from prospect status yet because he doesn’t have enough MLB service time to do so. But, if he makes the Rangers’ rotation to start the season, he won’t last long in the rankings.
Right behind Rocker at No. 21 is shortstop prospect Sebastian Walcott, who was the crown jewel of Texas’ 2023 international signing class. Right-handed pitcher Alejandro Rosario was ranked No. 49.
The 25-year-old Rocker missed most of the 2023 season and part of the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. When he returned, he stood out in the minor leagues with a 0-1 record with a 1.96 ERA in 36.2 innings and 10 starts. He struck out 55 and walked five while opponents batted .180 against him.
That prompted the Rangers to make him a late call-up in September, as he made faster progress than anticipated.
In three starts he was 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 11.2 innings. He struck out 14 and walked six. In his debut against Seattle on Sept. 12, he struck out seven in four innings.
Late last year, Baseball America projected Rocker as a potential American League rookie of the year candidate.
Walcott was named a South Atlantic League Postseason All-Star after his impressive campaign with High-A Hickory in 2024. He slashed .261/.342/.443/.785 with 10 home runs, nine triples, 31 doubles, and 49 RBI in 116 games for Hickory.
He was among SAL leaders in total bases (first, 192), extra-base hits (first, 50), triples (first), hits (second) and doubles (second).
He earned a promotion to Double-A Frisco late in the season, where he slashed .348/.375/.609/.984 with one home run and seven RBI in five games. He also played in the MLB Futures Game, held during All-Star weekend.
Rosario was the Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year last year, given to the minor league system’s top pitcher.
The former fifth-round pick out of Miami in 2023 played his first professional campaign last season and went a combined 4-5 with a 2.24 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) with 129 strikeouts and 13 walks in 88.1 innings. He began the season at Low-A Down East and was promoted to High-A Hickory.
He was promoted late in the season to Frisco and will likely start the season there.