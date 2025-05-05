Texas Rangers Bats Come Alive in Rout of Mariners to Halt Losing Streak
One game hardly means the Texas Rangers have gotten over an offensive slump. After losing another series, there is still plenty of work to be done as evidenced by the moves made by the club Sunday.
The Rangers fired their hitting coach and released outfielder Leody Taveras.
But the 8-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field does lead to plenty of positive vibes going into Monday’s day off and a road trip starting at the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
The Rangers (17-18) climbed within four games of the American League West-leading Mariners (20-13) thanks in part to a dominating performance by Jacob deGrom and some of the most clutch hitting this season to snap a four-game losing streak.
Texas erupted for six runs in the bottom of the third inning, the club’s second-highest run total in a single frame this season, trailing the eight runs in the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. The Rangers had five hits with runners in scoring position in that third inning, their most hits in that situation in a single inning since tallying five on Aug. 3, 2024 against Boston, per TruMedia.
Josh Smith, Corey Seager, Adolis García, Marcus Semien and Josh Jung also had notable performances at the plate, as the Rangers banged out 12 hits as a team.
Smith, making a start in center field, singled in his first three plate appearances and added an RBI triple in the eighth, setting a new career high with four hits. He’s the first Ranger with at least four hits in a game since Seager on Aug. 28, 2024 at the Chicago White Sox. Smith has four games this season with at least three hits, and leads the club with 28 hits and four multi-hit performances.
Seager laced a two-run single in the third with an exit velocity of 108.8 mph, the hardest-hit ball of the afternoon. He has recorded hits in back-to-back starts since being activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday’s game. In his last 14 games, Seager is slashing .364/.407/.564/.971 (20-55) with three home runs and seven RBI, raising his season average from .161 to .291.
García bounced a two-run single to left in the third, registering his 399th and 400th career RBI with Texas. He has 401 overall, with one coming with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018. García leads Texas with 17 RBI and five multi-RBI games in 2025, with the Rangers going 5-0 when he has two-plus RBI. There are only four hitters in club history have tallied more RBI in their first 644 games with Texas: Josh Hamilton (505 RBI), Juan González (478), Mark Teixeira (458) and Ruben Sierra (404).
Semien increased the Rangers’ lead with a run-scoring single in the third and ranks second on the club with 14 RBI. He reached via hit or walk in six of seven games the homestand, batting .353 (6-17) with two RBI, six walks and three runs scored since Monday.
Jung capped off the six-run rally with an RBI single and has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, batting .293 (12-41) during the span. His 14 career RBI vs. Seattle are his most against any single opponent.