Texas Rangers Place Struggling Outfielder on Outright Waivers
The Texas Rangers have reportedly put outfielder Leody Taveras on outright waivers, a move that clears a spot in their outfield as the start a six-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday.
The move was originally reported by Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic on X confirmed by Evan Grant at The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).
The Rangers have not formally announced the move. Texas did formally announce the firing of hitting coach Donnie Ecker after Sunday’s 8-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. That move comes after a 2-5 homestand that saw the Rangers option first baseman Jake Burger to Triple-A Round Rock.
By placing Taveras on outright waivers, any team is free to claim him as long as they’re willing to pick up the remainder of his 2025 salary. He was to be paid $4.75 million this year.
If Taveras is not claimed, then he can elect to be a free agent, since he has more than three years of service time. If he chooses not to become a free agent, then the Rangers can remove Taveras from the 40-man roster and then send him to the minors. He must remain on waivers for 48 hours.
It’s not clear what the market is for Taveras, who has spent his entire Major League career with Texas. Grant also reported that Texas attempted to trade Taveras earlier in the week but there wasn’t a taker.
Taveras slashed .241/.259/.342 with the Rangers this season, but his playing time has been cut by the emergence of young outfielder Dustin Harris and the signing of veteran Kevin Pillar. It’s likely the pair will form a tandem in center field. Wyatt Langford can also play in center field.
In an unrelated question, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy ruled out the idea of using Josh Smith as an everyday center fielder on Sunday, saying the utility man is too valuable as a player that can be used all over the field.
The Rangers open a three-game series with Boston on Tuesday.