Texas Rangers Ace Sets Modern Era History with Dominant Performances

Jacob deGrom of the @Rangers enters today with a sub-1.00 WHIP in 52.2% (117/224) of his career starts.



The only other pitcher with 100+ games started and a sub-1.00 WHIP in at least 50.0% of their starts in the modern era (since 1901) is Addie Joss (51.4%). pic.twitter.com/iXhVr5kqUV