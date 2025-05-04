Texas Rangers Ace Sets Modern Era History with Dominant Performances
The Texas Rangers have been one of the most surprising teams during the 2025 MLB regular season, performing well below expectations.
Their offense has been abysmal, with a lineup considered among the best in baseball entering the campaign just not performing up to par. That has put a ton of pressure on the pitching staff to dominant each day otherwise winning games will be a challenge.
More often than not, the rotation has answered the call.
One of the starting pitchers who have been performing well is Jacob deGrom, who was facing a lot of obstacles entering the year.
Since signing a massive contract with the Rangers in free agency ahead of the 2023 season, the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner has dealt with injuries.
He made six starts in 2023 before having to undergo Tommy John surgery. With relentless rehab, he was able to get back on the mound for three starts in 2024, setting himself up for a more normal offseason not focused solely on rehab.
So far so good when it comes to his health as deGrom has taken the ball every time it has been his turn through the rotation thus far in 2025.
His performance has been excellent. Through six starts he has thrown 33 innings with 33 stirkeouts. He has been attempting to reinvent himself, throwing with a little less velocity in an effort to remain healthy.
For the most part, the results are still there. He has a 2.73 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. The only uncharacteristic part of his game to this point has been the home runs allowed, five, and walks, 10.
His rates of 1.4 HR/9 and 1.9 BB/9 would be the highest in a single season of his career and fifth highest if they continue.
Just having him healthy and taking the mound is a win for Texas, especially because he is flashing the ability to still be as dominant as ever.
One of the most overpowering pitchers of his time, deGrom has accomplished something that makes him one of the all-time greats.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, he is entering his start on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners with a sub-1.000 WHIP in over half of his career starts, 117/224, which equates to 52.2%.
There is only one other pitcher in the modern era, since 1901, who has made 100+ starts and has a WHIP under 1.000 in at least half of them; Addie Joss, who completed the task in 51.4% of his starts.
This year alone deGrom has already done it in half of his starts. Despite still knocking off some rust and adjusting to a new pitching game plan, he remains one of the toughest pitchers ever to string baserunners against.