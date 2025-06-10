Texas Rangers Bolster Bullpen Depth By Signing Legendary Closer to Contract
The Texas Rangers are making a major signing on Tuesday early evening.
As first reported by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Rangers are in agreement with potential future Hall of Fame reliever Craig Kimbrel on a minor league contract after he was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves.
Kimbrel elected free agency rather than accepting the assignment and now winds up in a Texas organization where he could be needed at some point this season.
Originally, the 37-year-old had signed a minor league deal with the Braves and pitched to a 2.00 ERA over 18 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A, but Atlanta parted ways after just one scoreless big league appearance.
Last year was not much of a success for Kimbrel and was the worst campaign of his 16-year MLB career. With the Baltimore Orioles, he pitched to an ERA of 5.33 and 1.357, though he still did strike out 73 batters in 52.1 innings.
Whether or not Kimbrel can make it back to a Major League bullpen remains to be seen, but clearly the Rangers felt a low-risk contract like this one was at least worth extending the legendary closer.
Kimbrel has recorded 440 saves in his storied career and is just one of two active players in Major League Baseball with four or more saves.
Seemingly giving it one more shot, he will hope to add a couple more saves to that resume, this time in a Rangers uniform.
