Rangers Slugger Identified as One of Ten Best Bats Available on Trade Market
The Texas Rangers' offensive struggles have single-handedly thrown them into the selling conversation. Less than two years removed from their World Series victory in 2023, the organization has done something of a 180.
The Rangers currently sit at fourth place in the American League West. The Houston Astros hold first place at 36-29, leaning on the offense and bullpen for wins while the starting pitching continues to suffer injuries. The Seattle Mariners' offense has taken a massive step forward thanks to a surprise AL MVP campaign from catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the MLB with 25 home runs. Further, the Los Angeles Angels, well, are not horrible at 31-34 - Mike Trout has had one of his healthier seasons of recent memory, slashing .220/.302/.461.
Texas will likely not ship off any of their well-performing pitchers as a safety blanket should they make a post-deadline surge. And with the bats likely going first, there's one name that could yield a lot of value despite some underwhelming numbers.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put out a list of the "Top 10 Hitters on the Summer MLB Trade Market" on Tuesday morning, identifying valuable position players on shaky teams who could be moved to contenders. One of those names was Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia at No. 9. Miller notes the same concern many Texas fans have: Garcia is a home run hitter who does not hit home runs.
"Though his defense has bounced back to better than average, his depreciation on offense has continued to the point of a .623 OPS, on pace for around 18 home runs," Miller writes. "His struggles are one of the main reasons Texas' offense has been such a disappointment this season.
"But while the Rangers might be reluctant to part with an outfielder who is under team control through next season, could a change of scenery be just what the doctor ordered for García?"
Garcia, 32, is slashing .215/.259/.364 with just seven home runs. He's had a base hit in five straight games.
Garcia hit 39 home runs in the Rangers' 2023 World Series run, so there is a proof of concept that he can consistently hit for power. It might make a team in need of some pop interested in trading for him while his exchange value is likely low.
