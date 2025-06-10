Inside The Rangers

Rangers Slugger Identified as One of Ten Best Bats Available on Trade Market

The Texas Rangers could trade away one of their best home run-hitters who, well, just hasn't hit many home runs.

Anders Pryor

May 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a two-run single during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a two-run single during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers' offensive struggles have single-handedly thrown them into the selling conversation. Less than two years removed from their World Series victory in 2023, the organization has done something of a 180.

The Rangers currently sit at fourth place in the American League West. The Houston Astros hold first place at 36-29, leaning on the offense and bullpen for wins while the starting pitching continues to suffer injuries. The Seattle Mariners' offense has taken a massive step forward thanks to a surprise AL MVP campaign from catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the MLB with 25 home runs. Further, the Los Angeles Angels, well, are not horrible at 31-34 - Mike Trout has had one of his healthier seasons of recent memory, slashing .220/.302/.461.

More news: Texas Rangers Ace Enhances Cy Young Hopes with New Franchise Record

Texas will likely not ship off any of their well-performing pitchers as a safety blanket should they make a post-deadline surge. And with the bats likely going first, there's one name that could yield a lot of value despite some underwhelming numbers.

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia running the bases in a blue uniform and gray pants.
Apr 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia (53) runs toward second base against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put out a list of the "Top 10 Hitters on the Summer MLB Trade Market" on Tuesday morning, identifying valuable position players on shaky teams who could be moved to contenders. One of those names was Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia at No. 9. Miller notes the same concern many Texas fans have: Garcia is a home run hitter who does not hit home runs.

"Though his defense has bounced back to better than average, his depreciation on offense has continued to the point of a .623 OPS, on pace for around 18 home runs," Miller writes. "His struggles are one of the main reasons Texas' offense has been such a disappointment this season.

More news: Texas Rangers Should Trade This Pitcher First if They're Trade Deadline Sellers

"But while the Rangers might be reluctant to part with an outfielder who is under team control through next season, could a change of scenery be just what the doctor ordered for García?"

Garcia, 32, is slashing .215/.259/.364 with just seven home runs. He's had a base hit in five straight games.

Garcia hit 39 home runs in the Rangers' 2023 World Series run, so there is a proof of concept that he can consistently hit for power. It might make a team in need of some pop interested in trading for him while his exchange value is likely low.

More news: Texas Rangers Reliever Jacob Latz Leaves Nationals Game with Potential Injury

For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.

Published
Anders Pryor
ANDERS PRYOR

Anders Pryor is an MLB writer and contributor at On SI a part of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Journalism and spent his senior year interning with the sports desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anders loves spending his free time running in the park and being with friends.

Home/News