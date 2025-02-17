Texas Rangers Bolster Bullpen With Last Minute Free Agent Signing
The Texas Rangers added more help to their bullpen on Monday afternoon.
According to an announcement from the team, the Rangers signed right-handed pitcher Luke Jackson to a one-year, Major League contract. In a corresponding move, Texas has placed fellow right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz - who had surgery on his right shoulder in November - on the 60-day injured list.
Originally drafted by the Rangers in the first round of the 2010 MLB draft, Jackson returns to his first professional team.
After making his MLB debut with Texas in 2015 and spending portions of both the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the team, the Rangers traded Jackson to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Brady Feigl and Tyrell Jenkins, neither of whom ever threw a big league pitch for Texas.
In 2021, Jackson posted the best season of his career for the Braves and helped Atlanta win their fourth World Series title. That season, he made 71 appearances and had a 1.98 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched.
After signing a two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants prior to the 2023 season, Jackson wound up back with the Braves at the deadline this past season in a trade which sent Jorge Soler to Atlanta as well.
The 2024 season was not kind to Jackson. He posted a 5.09 ERA over 52 appearances with both teams, but now arriving back to the place where his career began, perhaps he will be able to turn the clock back to some of his more productive years and be a major asset in the Rangers bullpen.