Texas Rangers Boss Explains Why They're Waiting to Activate Star Slugger from IL
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers were going to activate one of their top young sluggers on Saturday.
But, the Rangers are going to give outfielder Wyatt Langford one more day before activating him and starting him against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Saturday was Langford's first day eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list, a move that was Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said on Friday was all but certain after the second-year pro spent two games at Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment.
But, when the Rangers released their starting lineup for Saturday's game, Langford wasn't in it. He was in the clubhouse and told reporters he felt good after his second rehab game.
So, why wait? Bochy had an explanation. He simply wanted to give the young outfielder one more day.
"Anytime you go on a rehab assignment you're going down a level, you're not quite at game speed and I'm sure there's some general soreness," Bochy said. "There's a little risk right away getting into it. We talked about and we decided to give him a day today and we'll get him in the game tomorrow."
Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers will feature another exciting pitching matchup as Dodgers rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki will face Rangers veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.
To make room for Langford the Rangers will have to make a roster move on Sunday. Bochy did not tip his hand as to which player that would be.
Langford homered in his first game with Frisco on Thursday, during which he served as the designated hitter. On Friday he doubles in his first at-bat and played in the field for seven innings.
Texas put Langford on the injured list last week with a right oblique strain, which he suffered on April 9 against the Chicago Cubs. Langford had an oblique issue during spring training that forced him to miss a few games at the start of camp, but he was ready to go by opening day.
Without Langford, the Rangers have started Josh Smith, Kevin Pillar or Dustin Harris in left field.
Langford started the first 12 games of the season, and he slashed .244/.333/.561 with four home runs and six RBI.
He started slowly as a rookie in 2024 but finished slashing .253/.325/.415 with 16 home runs and 74 RBI. He finished seventh in American League rookie of the year voting. He’s started slowly this year two and in his first 10 games slashed .235/.325/.500 with three home runs and five RBI.
He was a polished hitter at Florida when the Rangers selected him No. 4 overall in the 2023 MLB draft and he played just 44 minor league games before he was called up to the Majors.