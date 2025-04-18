Texas Rangers Star Slams Home Run in Injury Rehab Debut in Minor Leagues
The Texas Rangers are off to a hot start in 2025, with an 12-7 record, leading the American League West Division and coming off a sweep against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Rangers' pitching has been absolutely outstanding, and while their offense has been hit-or-miss through the first few series, they have been able to overcome it in many cases and make plays when needed.
The impressive part is that this run of success against the Angels came without outfielder Wyatt Langford who went down last week with an oblique injury and was placed on the Injured List on April 9.
But there's good news — Langford is getting close to being activated when he's eligible on Saturday.
The Double-A Frisco RoughRiders announced that Langford would make two rehab starts on Thursday and Friday with the team. This gives Langford a chance to tune up his swing before he's activated. Third baseman Josh Jung did the same thing before he returned last week from neck spasms.
Well, Langford got off to a great start as he hit a home run as the designated hitter for Frisco on Thursday.
Langford played a smattering of games at Frisco in 2023 as he rocketed through the minor league system on his way to a 2024 Major League debut.
As the team continues to get healthier, they may only get scarier. The Rangers started out with quite a few injuries between Langford, Cody Bradford, Jon Gray, and Jack Leiter, in addition to Josh Sborz during the offseason.
Texas has been able to overcome those injuries and put together a strong showing as they continue to compete with some quality teams.
Langford is a crucial part of any long-term success though, as his 2024 rookie season was outstanding. He slashed .253/.325/.415 with 74 RBI, 74 runs, 19 stolen bases, 16 home runs, and 115 strikeouts to 51 walks.
Through the first 12 games of 2025, he started in a similar fashion, slashing .244/.333/.561 with six RBI, six runs, four home runs, and eight strikeouts to five walks.
With the offense having some struggles at times throughout the year, and multiple players hitting below .200, Texas could desperately use an offensive piece that brings a spark back to the batting group.
While Langford is still young, his production is efficient, and he may be just what the team needs to not only just be good, but great, and maintain this hold on the AL West through the middle months of the 2025 season.