Texas Rangers Catcher Predicted To Rapidly Move Up Prospect Rankings
The Texas Rangers have done a wonderful job in recent years of stockpiling their farm system with high-end talent.
We are already seeing the results from their work as the Major League roster has a few foundational pieces that should help the team win for years to come.
Headlining that list is outfielder Wyatt Langford, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB June Amatuer Draft who was starting on Opening Day in 2024. Josh Jung has been great, when healthy, at third base and Evan Carter is another young outfielder the team is high on.
On the mound, the team got a flash of what Kumar Rocker can do after making his MLB debut in 2024. Cody Bradford came out of nowhere when injuries struck and they are hopeful that Jack Leiter can figure things out and regain the form that led to him being selected No. 2 in 2021.
More help is on the way in the near future as the Rangers have one of the brightest young stars in their system; shortstop Sebastian Walcott.
He has quickly ascended the rankings and has the makings of a true superstar with his rare combination of size, athleticism and power. There is a chance that he will be the No. 1 prospect in the game at some point within the next year.
Given his age, as he doesn’t turn 19 until March, it would be fair to suspect that he would be Texas’ No. 1 ranked prospect for the foreseeable future. As long as he retains prospect status, that will almost assuredly be the case.
But, by 2027, he could very well be playing for the Major League team or on the cusp of a promotion should his development continue on this path; he already reached Double-A as an 18-year-old last year.
With that in mind, the writers over at MLB.com have gone in a different direction when predicting who will be the team’s top prospect in two years.
In their opinion, it will be catcher Malcolm Moore.
“An offensive-minded catcher, Moore was the second backstop selected (30th overall in the first round) in the 2024 Draft. He's a left-handed hitter with plus raw power and he made strides with his plate discipline and defense during his time at Stanford," the MLB writers shared.
His first taste of professional ball featured a fair amount of struggles. But, it should be noted that he went right to High-A, skipping rookie and A-ball.
While there, he produced a slash line of .209/.298/.374 in 109 plate appearances. The power potential was on display as he hit three home runs and six doubles, knocking in 12 runs.
In a surprise, he also stole three bases after recording only three in two years with the Stanford Cardinal.