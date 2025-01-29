Texas Rangers Unheralded Starting Pitcher Has Real Breakout Potential
The Texas Rangers were one of the busiest teams in baseball this offseason as they looked to revamp things after an incredibly disappointing 2024 campaign.
After winning the World Series in 2023, the team fell woefully short of defending the championship. They won only 78 games in the 2024 regular season and didn’t even qualify for the postseason.
Looking to ensure that doesn’t happen again, General Manager Chris Young got to work on improving the roster.
The bullpen was overhauled with six new players vying for spots on the pitching staff as relievers.
At the plate, the Rangers now have one of the deepest lineups in baseball. They added some serious power to the mix as well with Jake Burger being acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins to take over at first base and Joc Pederson signing a free-agent deal.
Adding a relief pitcher with late-game experience to the mix wouldn’t be a bad thing, but it sounds like the team likes the group they currently have.
If there is one area of the team that surprisingly didn’t receive much attention this offseason it was the starting rotation.
Three of their players hit free agency this winter — Nathan Eovaldi, Max Scherzer and Andrew Heaney. Eovaldi was the only one brought back, agreeing to a three-year, $75 million deal, while the other two veterans remain available on the market.
It is a bit of a risky move not bringing in some more reinforcements, especially with the injuries the group battled in 2024. Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are both returning from ailments and the team could be counting on Kumar Rocket and Jack Leiter to round things out.
One player who should not be slept on is Cody Bradford, who came out of nowhere in 2024 as an injury replacement and is a breakout candidate in 2025 in the opinion of Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com.
“Overcoming mediocre stuff with pinpoint control, the soft-tossing lefty finished the season with a 3.54 ERA, a 3.59 FIP and a 5.38 K/BB ratio over 76 1/3 innings. Given the injury histories of the Rangers’ other starting options, Bradford could prove to be a key arm for Texas in 2025, even if he doesn’t open the season with a starting job,” the MLB expert wrote.
He had an injury of his own, missing three months with a lower back strain. But, it didn’t stop him from performing on the mound, as he gave the team stellar performances before and after landing on the injured list.
Bradford also provides the team with some versatility, as he was on their championship team in 2023.
He was used mostly as a reliever, making 20 total appearances, only eight of which were as a starter. While his long-term role will likely be starting games, the experience he has coming uot of the bullpen is something that could land him on the Opening Day roster as a swingman out of the gate.