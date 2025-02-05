Texas Rangers Have Future Star Rapidly Moving Through Minor League System
The Texas Rangers have done a great job with their lineup, putting together one of the deeper groups in baseball.
As long as they remain healthy, this should be on of the most productive offenses in the game. They infused some much-needed power into the mix, acquiring Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins to take over at first base from Nathaniel Lowe and signing Joc Pederson in free agency.
Corey Seager and Marcus Semien remain one of the most productive up-the-middle duos in baseball. Wyatt Langford is one of the brightest outfield stars in baseball.
Third baseman Josh Jung has been great when healthy and the team is hopeful that Evan Carter can find his rhythm at the Major League level.
There is a lot of star power in the mix right now, and there is more help that is going to be on the way in the near future.
The player with arguably the most upside in the entire organization is shortstop Sebastian Walcott, who continues sky rocketing up prospect rankings with eye-popping performance in the minor leagues.
The Rangers signed the Nassau, Bahamas native in 2023 for a massive $3.2 million, using up almost all of the $4.144 million they had available for international signings that year.
It is always a risk investing that amount of money into players who are so young, but the return on investment for Texas to this point has been stellar. Oozing with potential, he is now the highest ranked left side infield prospect in baseball.
Turning only 19 years old in March, he is already making an impact despite regularly playing agianst opponents who are several years older than him on average. He was the youngest lineup regular in Single-A before being promoted to Double-A, where he mashed in his short cameo.
In High-A, players were 4.1 years older than him on average; in Double-A, that number jumped to 6.2 years.
That didn’t stop him from recording a slash line of .348/.375/.609 in 24 plate appearances, recording three doubles, one home run and one stolen base with seven RBI.
Keith Law of The Athletic has ranked Walcott as the No. 2 prospect in baseball ahead of the 2025 campaign, with only Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony ahead of him. But, he is expecting that to change by this time next year.
“He won’t even turn 19 until the first week of March, so he has plenty of time to keep turning these immense physical gifts into baseball skills. I think he’s underrated already, and he’s my pick to be the No. 1 prospect a year from now,” Law wrote.
Listed at 6’4” and visibly bigger than the 190 pounds he is listed at, Walcott possesses legitimate star potential. Already excelling at each level he has played at, the sky’s the limit for him.
If he can stick in the infield, he will provide Texas with even more value. But, at the very least, he will be a prototypical power-hitting right fielder who can also hit for average.