Texas Rangers Closer Spot Still Uncertain Despite Some Positive Signs
With the start of the campaign underway for the Texas Rangers, there are still plenty of questions looming for the team.
Coming into the year, the Rangers had high expectations as a team that won the World Series in 2023.
There is still a lot of familiar faces from that squad, and with the American League West potentially being there for the taking this season, Texas must look to capitalize.
Even though they have had to deal with some injuries early on already this campaign, the team appears to be in a much better position overall to deal with them.
In the starting rotation, despite having two starting pitchers out, the Rangers were simply able to call up two former first round picks in Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter to replace them.
The rotation has the potential to be very good this year, especially considering Jacob deGrom is back and healthy.
Furthermore, with a strong lineup that got even better over the winter with Joc Pederson and Jake Burger, there is a plethora of talent for Texas.
However, while the rotation and batting order appear to be strong, the bullpen is going to be a unit that has to prove themselves. They saw a lot of change over this winter, and they also lost some talented players.
Kennedi Landry of MLB.com recently spoke about the biggest unknown for the Rangers being the situation at the back end of their bullpen.
“The Rangers completely rebuilt the bullpen this offseason, adding several veteran relievers like Chris Martin and Luke Jackson. Even less experienced guys like Shawn Armstrong, Jacob Webb and Robert Garcia could be used in high-leverage situations.”
Through five games, as expected, there have been multiple players who have recorded saves for Texas.
Luke Jackson is currently in the lead with two saves this season, but Chris Martin has also totaled one.
For Jackson, despite being the current saves leader early on, he did get roughed up in one game and took a loss. Currently, the right-hander has allowed three runs in 2.1 innings pitched, resulting in a poor ERA.
While Robert Garcia might have the most raw talent, being a left-hander might make him more valuable to use currently, depending on where an opposing team is in the lineup.
Due to the team losing talented relief pitchers like David Robertson and Kirby Yates this winter, there were always going to be some concerns about the bullpen.
So far, things have held up alright for the Rangers, but solidifying the position long-term will be important.
Since Texas wants to be a contender, whether it be internal or external, having a strong closer is key for that.