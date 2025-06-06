Texas Rangers Continue to Find the Most Absurd Ways to Lose Games on the Road
It's no secret that the Texas Rangers are going through a disappointing start to the 2025 season. The team entered the new campaign full of optimism, and looking to get back into the World Series chase.
Instead, the Rangers have become one of the most underwhelming sides in all of baseball, sputtering out to a 29-34 start. Their lack of success on the road is also well-documented, as the team has developed a knack for losing away games in the most bizarre and unimaginable fashions.
The latest example of this troubling trend surfaced on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. Texas found themselves in the bottom of the ninth in a 3-2 game against the Rays, needing just one out to secure the win.
The bases were juiced, but reliever Robert Garcia only needed a ground ball off of Taylor Walls to get out of the jam. He induced the grounder he was looking for, but unfortunately for the Rangers, what unfolded next was one of the most absurd fielding blunders in recent memory.
The ball was hit towards the first and second base gap towards the area where second baseman Marcus Semien was responsible. For some reason, though, first baseman Josh Smith also dove for the ball, leaving first open.
Semien fielded the ball, but Garcia was unable to make it over to first in time. As such, Wells was ruled safe, and the game-tying run was plated. Unannounced to Semian, Tampa's Junior Caminero was also rounding third in an attempt to win the game.
Semian attempted to make the throw home but was unable to catch Caminero, which meant the Rays won the game on a two-run infield single.
There's not much a manager can say after losing a game in such a jaw-dropping fashion, and per MLB.com's Joey Johnston, Bruce Bochy had a pretty blunt response to what he saw.
“You’ve got to put this behind you,’’ Bochy said. “Turn the page. This one got away, and there’s nothing to do about it. There’s no point even dwelling on it. It’s over.’’
Bochy has seen his team lose eight of their last nine games on the road, straightforward response to the team's latest blunder is very understandable. The seasoned skipper has tried just about everything to get his team on the right track, but nothing seems to work.
It seem like something has to eventually break in Texas' favor, but until that point arrives the team's struggles on the road don't look to be letting up.