Texas Rangers' Crazy Walk-Off Loss in San Francisco Latest in Road Struggles
The Texas Rangers are a team that has struggles on the road this season.
They are 15-13 on the year, which puts them second in the American League West. However, they have won just five of their first 15 road games to begin the year.
The Rangers visited the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, and it was a hard-fought series. Texas won the first game 2-0. But the both of the final two games ended in 3-2 losses.
Sunday's game ended in one of the most improbable ways a MLB game can finish.
Luke Jackson took the mound in the ninth inning and threw a first-pitch breaking ball to Giants' outfielder Heliot Ramos. Ramos hit a soft ground ball toward the third base line. Jackson fielded the ball with his bare hand, but threw it away down the right field line. First baseman Jake Burger then picked it up and threw the ball away at third.
Those two errors allowed Ramos to round the bases and walk-off the Rangers with a little league home run.
Texas finished the game with three total errors. They out-hit San Francisco 10-5, but they were not able to make any of those hits really count.
To begin the week, the Rangers visited the Athletics and lost two of three games in Sacramento. Texas has also been swept by the Seattle Mariners and they lost a series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.
The lone road series win the Rangers have had this year came against the Cincinnati Reds.
What has gone wrong for the Rangers when they are not at Globe Life Field?
For starters, Texas is slashing .217/.266/.374 in their 15 away games. They have scored less than three runs per game in those matchups. This kind of production as a team on the road is not a recipe for success.
On the mound, the Rangers have an ERA that is almost two full runs higher in away stadiums. The team has allowed 4.67 total runs per game in away contests, while opponents are hitting significantly better. For reference, Texas was 10-59 when they allowed more than four runs last season.
The Rangers are back at home for their next seven games, which is good news for the team. But if they are going to make any noise late in the year, or in the postseason, they will have to start playing a lot better on the road.