Texas Rangers Could Have Top Offense in MLB With Full Season of Health
The Texas Rangers shocked the world when they made it to the World Series in 2023, subsequently winning it against the Arizona Diamondbacks with ease.
They turned that success around in 2024 when they finished below .500 and in third in the American League West, missing out on the playoffs completely.
There is not one specific aspect that can be pointed to from their performance on the field in 2024 as the main root of the issue - the starting pitching produced a 4.35 ERA, 21st in MLB, the relief pitching produced a 4.41 ERA, 26th in baseball and the offense produced a .685 OPS, 23rd in MLB.
But with a full year of health, their offense should see drastic improvements.
Corey Seager is unquestionably the anchor of the offense with his 135 career OPS+ and 143 OPS+ showings since joining the Rangers. The downside to him, however, is his lack of ability to stay on the field.
Since debuting in MLB in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the shortstop has played in 150 or more games twice, and 145 or more only three times. In his three campaigns with Texas, he has played in 393 games out of 486, posting for 150 or more only once in that time.
Despite the lack of time on the field, Seager has still been able to top 30 or more home runs in all three seasons, even leading the American League in doubles with 42 in 119 games during 2023.
The franchise added Joc Pederson and Jake Burger to the mix this winter; two guys who will look to fill in the power gaps when Seager is otherwise indisposed.
Pederson is a career .241/.342/.469 hitter with 209 home runs, 549 RBI, and a 119 OPS+ across 4,305 plate appearances in 1,272 games. In 2024, the slugger carried a .908 OPS, over 200 points higher than the Rangers produced as a team.
Burger is a career .251/.305/.483 hitter with 72 home runs, 185 RBI, and a 111 OPS+ across 1,344 plate appearances in 344 games. His OPS of .760 in 2024 would have worked wonders for the Rangers and their offense.
Those two batters added to the lineup alone make this unit even better.
While it will be hard to keep up with the Sacramento Athletics in the American League West, who are extremely offense-dependent, with a full year of health, Texas could have one of the best offenses in Major League Baseball.