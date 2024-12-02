Texas Rangers Could Lose Top Corner Infield Prospect in Rule 5 Draft
Blaine Crim has been looking for a path to the Texas Rangers for a couple of years now.
A path to the Majors may finally appear in 2025. But, it may take him being selected in the Rule 5 Draft to make it happen.
Crim was one of several top Rangers prospects that were left exposed in the Rule 5 Draft when they were not moved to the 40-man roster. So, when baseball descends on Dallas for next month’s annual winter meetings, Crim will be on the list of players available to other teams.
He was left exposed last year and wasn’t selected. Things could go differently this time.
Baseball America recently highlighted Crim as a player to watch in next month’s draft.
Why? He’s been a highly-productive minor leaguer since he joined the organization in 2019 as a 19th round selection out of Mississippi College.
He has played two full seasons at Triple-A Round Rock and has built a track record for productivity.
He has had four straight 20-home runs season in the minor leagues, starting in 2021. He slashed .277/.370/.469/.839 with 20 home runs and 86 RBI last season and .289/.385/.506/.891 with 22 home runs and 85 RBI in 2023. He’s never hit below .277 in a single minor league season and his OPS has never dipped below .800.
Under normal circumstances, Crim would have made his MLB debut already. But, the Rangers are set at first base with Nathaniel Lowe. He won the Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove in 2023 when Texas won the World Series. He also has two years of team control left, as he’s not eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season.
The Rangers also prefer to not have a primary designated hitter, which would also be a potential fit for Crim.
Baseball America sees Crim as a “low-risk, low-cost” selection because he can help at team at first base and at designated hitter. Their evaluators compared him to the Ryan Noda. He gave them cheap power as a rookie in 2023, as he hit 16 home runs and drove in 54 runs in 128 games.
So, for teams looking for cheap power at the corner that could play in the Majors in 2025, Crim may be an answer for them next month.
Crim is eligible because he’s played at least four minor-league seasons and was signed after age 19. Players signed before 18 have to play at least five years to be eligible. To be protected, a player must be moved to a team’s 40-man roster.
If he is selected, the team that picks him the Rangers $100,000 and must put Crim on its 26-man roster and, if they decide not to keep him, Crim must be placed on outright waivers in order to be removed from the 26-man roster in the subsequent season.
Should he clear waivers, Crim could be offered back to the Rangers for $50,000.