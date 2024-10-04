Five Texas Rangers World Series Winners Arbitration Eligible This Winter
Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young expects the team to get better from within. When he said that earlier this week he mentioned players such as first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and catcher Jonah Heim.
Their names probably weren't dropped by accident, because they'll probably cost the Rangers the most money during salary arbitration this offseason.
The Rangers have five players due for salary arbitration this year. MLB Trade Rumors recently published its annual salary arbitration projections, which are based on a formula created by Matt Swartz. His formula projects arbitration salaries that take into account a player’s playing time, position, role, and performance statistics while accounting for inflation.
The algorithm projects the Rangers will spend more than $20 million on those five players.
Lowe, who has four years of service time, would be due the biggest arbitration deal at $10.7 million.
Lowe signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal in arbitration this past offseason. He started the year with an injury but wrapped up the season with a slash line of .265/.361/.401/.762 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI. He ultimately came close to duplicating his numbers from a year ago.
The projection doesn’t mean Lowe will get that deal. Arbitration is a complicated process where teams hope to come to an agreement on a contract before they actually go to an arbitration hearing. The Rangers haven’t had to go to a hearing for more than 20 years.
Heim, who is coming off a lackluster offensive season, is also in his fourth year of service time and is projected for $4.8 million. He made $3.05 million in 2024. He slashed .220/.267/.336/.602 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI.
Two other Rangers have four years of service time — pitchers Dane Dunning and Josh Sborz. Dunning is projected for $4.4 million while Sborz is only projected for $1.3 million.
Dunning made $3.33 million this season and went 5-7 with a 5.31 ERA in 26 games, 15 of which were starts. Sborz, who recorded the final out in Game 5 of the 2023 World Series, battled injuries all year and went 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 17 games.
Outfielder Leody Taveras has three years of service time and is eligible for arbitration. He is estimated for $4.3 million.
He made $2.55 million in 2024 and slashed .229/.289/.352/.641 with 12 home runs and 44 RBI.