Texas Rangers Could Regret ‘Not Doing More in Bullpen’ This Offseason
The Texas Rangers did a lot of work this offseason to ensure that they don’t suffer a repeat of what happened in 2024.
Coming off a World Series win in 2023, the team was underwhelming last year as they dealt with a multitude of injuries to several key contributors. As a result, they won only 78 games and didn’t make the postseason.
One of the areas of the team that underwent a facelift this winter was their pitching staff.
Starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney and Max Scherzer hit the open market. Relief pitchers Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Andrew Chafin and Jose Leclerc joined them as free agents.
Out of those seven pitchers, only one came back to the Rangers; Eovaldi with a three-year, $75 million contract. Robertson remains the only unsigned player of the bunch.
While no additions were made to the starting lineup, Chris Young did make a ton of additions to the bullpen to offset the losses.
Chris Martin, Hoby Milner, Jacob Webb, Shawn Armstrong and Luke Jackson all signed one-year deals. Lefty Robert Garcia was also acquired from the Washington Nationals in exchange for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
There is certainly a lot of capable arms in that group, but there are some questions about how Bruce Bochy is going to handle late-game situations as there isn’t an experienced closer amongst the additions.
That, in the opinion of Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, is going to be the team’s biggest regret this offseason.
No one is going to blame Texas for moving on from the bullpen arms they did. Age could have played a factor with Robertson turning 40 years old in April and Yates being 38 before Opening Day.
But, their current plans for the closing position look to involve Martin, who is 38 years old and hasn’t been able to stay healthy throughout his career. He has reached the 60-appearance plateau only once in his career with a career-high of 56 innings.
“However, it feels like the Rangers replaced quality with quantity in the bullpen this offseason,” wrote Kelly.
For the Rangers to live up to expectations, someone will need to emerge from this group of relief pitchers.
Money is on Martin at the start of the season, but Garcia is the player to keep an eye on as the season moves along. His 2.38 FIP in 2024 hints that a breakout could be on the horizon in 2025.