Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Could Regret ‘Not Doing More in Bullpen’ This Offseason

The Texas Rangers are taking a sizable risk with their bullpen situations heading into the season.

Kenneth Teape

Sep 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kirby Yates (39) celebrates with Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
Sep 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kirby Yates (39) celebrates with Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers did a lot of work this offseason to ensure that they don’t suffer a repeat of what happened in 2024.

Coming off a World Series win in 2023, the team was underwhelming last year as they dealt with a multitude of injuries to several key contributors. As a result, they won only 78 games and didn’t make the postseason.

One of the areas of the team that underwent a facelift this winter was their pitching staff.

Starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney and Max Scherzer hit the open market. Relief pitchers Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Andrew Chafin and Jose Leclerc joined them as free agents.

Out of those seven pitchers, only one came back to the Rangers; Eovaldi with a three-year, $75 million contract. Robertson remains the only unsigned player of the bunch.

While no additions were made to the starting lineup, Chris Young did make a ton of additions to the bullpen to offset the losses.

Chris Martin, Hoby Milner, Jacob Webb, Shawn Armstrong and Luke Jackson all signed one-year deals. Lefty Robert Garcia was also acquired from the Washington Nationals in exchange for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

There is certainly a lot of capable arms in that group, but there are some questions about how Bruce Bochy is going to handle late-game situations as there isn’t an experienced closer amongst the additions.

That, in the opinion of Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, is going to be the team’s biggest regret this offseason.

No one is going to blame Texas for moving on from the bullpen arms they did. Age could have played a factor with Robertson turning 40 years old in April and Yates being 38 before Opening Day.

But, their current plans for the closing position look to involve Martin, who is 38 years old and hasn’t been able to stay healthy throughout his career. He has reached the 60-appearance plateau only once in his career with a career-high of 56 innings.

“However, it feels like the Rangers replaced quality with quantity in the bullpen this offseason,” wrote Kelly.

For the Rangers to live up to expectations, someone will need to emerge from this group of relief pitchers.

Money is on Martin at the start of the season, but Garcia is the player to keep an eye on as the season moves along. His 2.38 FIP in 2024 hints that a breakout could be on the horizon in 2025.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News