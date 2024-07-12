Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks Candidates to Join Dallas Stars in Free Streaming Service
The Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks appear to be candidates to join the Dallas Stars in the new free streaming service available in Texas and three neighboring states.
VICTORY+, ad-supported streaming sports network, will begin broadcasting all Stars games in the coming 2024-25 season. The NHL team has become the first major professional sports team to provide its local broadcasts through a free streaming. VICTORY+ will be available for fans in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
The Stars left Bally Sports Southwest, their broadcast home for more than 20 years, last week. Diamond Sports Group, which owns the Bally Sports regional networks, has been in bankruptcy proceedings.
While the streaming announcement this week featured only the Stars, comments made by Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts opened the door for other teams to join VICTORY+. The most obvious candidates are the MLB Rangers and NBA Mavericks, clubs that are also on Bally Sports Southwest.
“Our model incorporates other properties, other brands joining us, so you can speculate on who those are going to be,” Alberts told radio station The Ticket in Dallas-Fort Worth. “We’re not going to mention other properties because they have to figure out what they’re going to do as far as this goes, but we are banking on others are going to join us.
“And I think that’s going to be interesting to see, especially if Bally’s doesn’t emerge from bankruptcy, what happens? What does everybody choose to do? You can just think about who’s on Bally Southwest now, where do they go if Bally’s is not an option?”
Alberts estimated that 60% of the local Dallas-Fort Worth market was unable to watch Bally Sports Southwest. VICTORY+ could be the solution for Stars fans, and possibly the Rangers and Mavs.
“This had been a two-year problem and it’s the most complicated business problem I’ve ever faced in this business,” he said. “It’s impacting three different teams, multiple teams, it has enormous money attached to it. It’s not an easy thing to fix and a very complicated bankruptcy, which is still going on.”
