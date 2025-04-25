Texas Rangers Embattled Rookie Pitcher Heads to Injured List With Shoulder Issue
The Texas Rangers are sending one of their rookie pitchers to the injured list.
Rangers broadcaster Jared Sandler shared that Kumar Rocker was being sent to the 15-day IL with what is being called a mild right shoulder impingement.
It has been a very rough start to 2025 for Rocker, and this could only make things worse. There is also a chance that the time to step back and re-collect himself could be beneficial.
The 25-year-old's struggles this campaign date back to spring training and have bled into the regular season.
So far, he has an 8.10 ERA over five starts.
His hit numbers are way up and his strikeouts are way down, usually a sign that something is going wrong. He has an ERA+ of just 48, which is far below league average.
It hasn't all been bad since two of his five starts have been solid, but things have gone sour quickly in his other outings.
Rocker was very promising a year ago, but something is off with him this time around.
Sandler also shared that right-handed Gerson Garabito is getting called up as the corresponding move. He will be used as a multi-inning reliever.
Garabito has become a bit of a yo-yo between the minors and Majors, and this will already be his second stint in the big during the first 30 games.
He has an ERA of 9.00 over eight innings of work this season. His ERA was 4.78 over 26.1 innings a year ago.