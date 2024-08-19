Gerson Garabito, Texas Rangers Are The Only Team To Pull This Off Since 2021
ARLINGTON—Even during rough seasons, there are positives. The Texas Rangers' postseason hopes may be closing, but there are still plenty of games remaining to find reason for hope going into 2025.
Players such as infielder Josh Smith and relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates have put together excellent seasons. The progress of starting pitchers Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom deep into September will be meaningful for next season.
Another bright spot is reliever Gerson Garabito.
He threw a career-high four innings of relief in Sunday's walk-off win against the Twins. He held Minnesota scoreless over four hitless innings, walking one and striking out three.
Garabito replaced Mahle in the fourth and held the Twins off the board until the Rangers rallied for a five-run seventh.
It's the second relief appearance of four or more innings with no runs or hits allowed in the Majors this season and Rangers pitchers have done it both times. Yerry Rodríguez also did it on May 14 in Cleveland.. The last time a team had two or more such relief appearances in the same season was Tampa Bay, which also did it twice, in 2021.
The 29-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut in May. He's been recalled three times from Triple-A Round Rock and has been one of the unexpected bright spots in the bullpen this summer. He has a 2.65 ERA in 10 appearances. Except for one rough outing in the Bronx, when he gave up three runs on two home runs against the Yankees on Aug. 10, he has been very good, striking out 13 batters in 17 innings.
When Garabito was initially called up on May 26, he made a spot start against the Twins in Minnesota and held them to a run on two hits and four walks over 3 2/3 in his MLB debut. Since that start, his next nine appearances have been out of the bullpen.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.