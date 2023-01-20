The Texas Rangers added four new veteran starting pitchers for the 2023 season, a big reason for the change.

So how much of a boost did the Texas Rangers get in ESPN’s most recent power rankings after its free-agency spending spree?

Well, it was worth four spots. ESPN moved the Rangers up from No. 21 to No. 17 in its latest offseason power rankings.

The Houston Astros — winners of the World Series and American League West — were No. 1. The rest of the AL West stacks up with the Seattle Mariners at No. 10, the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the Rangers and No. 28 Oakland A's.

Despite the boost in rankings, ESPN still has plenty of questions:

Will the system produce? Can the revamped front office build depth and a contention-worthy bullpen? Two expensive offseasons have the Rangers in the range of playoff contention, though they don't look like an elite squad just yet. But with the improvements in their rotation and last year's splurge for Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, among others, it is hard to envision Texas spending its way from an 83- to 85-win baseline to upper-level contention. Getting there will come down to finding players to contribute from roster spots 12 through 40, players who typically come from internal development, scouting and canny acquisitions. That assumes, of course, that the free agents prove worthy of the Rangers' investment. Even if they do, there is plenty of work left to be done. -- Doolittle

The Rangers set a goal of improving their starting pitcher and they succeeded in either signing or trading for four veterans — Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, Jake Odorizzi and Nathan Eovaldi. The Rangers also managed to keep ace Martín Pérez for another season, and Jon Gray is in the second year of a four-year deal. At one point, Gray was the only veteran starter under contract for 2023.

Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow by Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers will wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

