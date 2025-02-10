Texas Rangers Explore Unique Position Change for Veteran Starter
As spring training kicks off, the Texas Rangers have found themselves looking for a new closer for the 2025 campaign. In previous years, the Rangers have relied on the talents of Jose Leclerc, Kirby Yates and David Robertson for their late-inning pitching relief.
The pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Sunday, Feb. 9, giving the organization a good idea of what they have to work with for 2025.
After the close of the 2024 season, the three closers combined for 313 saves but left those numbers in Texas after declaring free agency. The Rangers have had to explore other options but have very little experienced talent to choose from.
Rangers beat writer Evan Grant has indicated that Texas is bouncing around the idea of utilizing their veteran player Jon Gray for ninth-inning pitching relief. The Rangers tested out Gray as a closer only four times during the 2024 campaign; the most pitching he's seen in a relief capacity.
Texas is looking to shake their bullpen up with the hopes of elevating their game. Gray has been with the Rangers since 2022 after parting ways with the Colorado Rockies. In 2013, Gray was drafted as a first-round pick with the Rockies and kicked off his MLB career in 2015.
Ever since making his way to Texas, Gray has seen an increased number of innings pitched, peaking in 2023 with 157.1 innings pitched. Gray's consistency sparked interest for the Rangers' administration, especially as a tool for the ninth inning, specifically.
Chris Martin has the experience of a proper closer and has recorded decent numbers for the Rangers in the past. This season, however, Texas is looking to expand their options and may even forgo the actual label of "closer."
Jacob Webb, Robert Garcia and Hoby Milner are new additions to the Rangers' bullpen that could enhance the relief pitching line-up for Texas.
Gray is seemingly on an upward spiral in his career, recording his first 162-game season in 2024; a stat he has not accomplished since his time with Colorado.
Having Gray as an option could give the Rangers the cushion they need. His talents could be utilized more as the season progresses, allowing Texas the time and range they need to fill in some gaps. Gray could throw more innings for the Rangers as a starter, but as of now, Texas is in a precarious position without an official late-inning closer.
The training season will soon reveal the best plan for the Rangers going forward, but until then, Texas will look to run through every option that is currently available to them.