Rangers Extend Curious, but Impressive Offseason Negotiation Streak

The Texas Rangers have one of the most impressive streaks going in all of Major League Baseball, and it comes before any franchise takes the field for spring training.

The Rangers reached a one-year agreements with each of their available arbitration-eligible players: third baseman Josh Jung, first baseman Jake Burger, infielder Josh Smith and infielder Ezequiel Duran, avoiding arbitration. But the story goes deeper than simply avoiding the negotiating table.

The Rangers' Incredible Arbitration Streak

For the 26th consecutive year, Texas will not head to arbitration hearings, as it has reached agreements with those players and avoided arbitration for over a quarter century.

As detailed at OnSI earlier this week, the Rangers have not gone to an arbitration hearing since 2000, when the club and first baseman Lee Stevens failed to reach an agreement. Texas' streak currently is longer than every other team, with the Detroit Tigers possessing the next longest streak. But, the Tigers are potentially heading to a hearing with two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Funny enough, after Stevens took the franchise to an arbitration hearing, the front office dealt him to the Montreal Expos, where he continued his power streak. Regardless, maybe that's in the back of some players' minds if they don't reach an agreement with the Rangers.

The Rangers made the right decision in bringing back each player they did, as they all possess upside that can be tapped into in the 2026 campaign. After non-tendering veteran outfielder Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim, the Rangers saved some money to get these deals done.

What's Next for Texas?

The next means of business for Texas is to ensure its players are ready to go for the season opener. Having failed to reach the playoffs following their 2023 World Series championship, fans in Arlington are ready to see postseason baseball back at Globe Life Field.

With a new manager leading them into 2026 in Skip Schumaker after Bruce Bochy and the franchise parted ways, the Rangers look to find that spark that lifted them to their first World Series championship in franchise history not too long ago.

Texas still possesses superstar talent on its roster, as Jacob deGrom and Corey Seager are two names that stand out. The players who avoided arbitration are now under new contracts. It's important they live up to their end of the bargain if they want a handsome payday in the future.

