Texas Rangers Finally Make Decision on World Series Hero's Future
One of the top storylines entering spring training for the Texas Rangers was the fate of Evan Carter, the team's young star outfielder who became a hero when the team won the 2023 World Series.
After a rough spring for Carter, the decision has been made.
According to Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News, Carter will not make the team's Opening Day roster.
He looked to be a surefire superstar with his breakout in 2023. In 23 regular season games, he slashed .306/.413/.645 before posting a .917 OPS during the team's fantastic run through the playoffs.
Then, in 2024, Carter struggled mightily with a back injury, posting a slash line of .188/.272/.361 while appearing in 45 games.
Both team and player hoped those woes were in the past so Carter could excel in full health this season, but that did not come to fruition during the spring.
In 42 plate appearances, the 22-year-old Tennessee native posted a slash line of .154/.214/.205. Unable to generate much in the way of positive momentum, his performance likely made it easier for the Rangers to give an outfield roster spot to veteran Kevin Pillar.
Carter should now have the opportunity to rebuild his confidence and produce in the minor leagues as a member of Triple-A Round Rock, where he spent eight games in the 2023 season.
Texas selected Carter in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft out of Elizabethton High in Tennessee, and he surely remains a big part of the organization's plans in the future along with fellow promising star outfielder Wyatt Langford.