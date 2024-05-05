Three Former Texas Rangers Presented Their World Series Rings in Kansas City
The Texas Rangers handed out the vast majority of their 2023 World Series rings during a pre-game ceremony in the season’s second game at Globe Life Field.
That ceremony included current players that were a part of last year’s team. But what about the players that moved on?
Well, thanks to Major League Baseball’s new schedule where every team plays every team at least once in a season, the Rangers will be able to hand out those rings to those remaining players when they meet.
During the last homestand, the Rangers presented Seattle Mariners catcher Mitch Garver with his World Series ring in a pre-game ceremony at Globe Life Field.
On Friday in Kansas City, the Rangers presented rings to three Royals — pitchers Cole Ragans, Chris Stratton and Will Smith.
Ragans wasn’t with the Rangers when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he played the first three months with Texas. He was traded to get reliever Aroldis Champman.
The left-hander has emerged as one of the best pitchers on the Royals’ staff and was the American League Pitcher of the Month in August.
Stratton was one of two pitchers the Rangers acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals last August, along with Jordan Montgomery, who is now with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stratton became a key piece of the bullpen during the regular season.
Smith holds a distinction in Major League history as a player who has been a part of the last three World Series winners, all of which are different teams. Along with the Rangers, he won rings with the Houston Astros (2022) and the Atlanta Braves (2021).
The Rangers still have a few former players who have yet to receive their rings, including pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Aroldis Chapman, and catcher Austin Hedges.
