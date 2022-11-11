Skip to main content

Rangers Chasing Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon

The Texas Rangers are already starting to make a push to contact some of the best starting pitchers on the free-agent market.

The Texas Rangers have already started contacting the agents of three free-agent pitchers as they continue to bolster their rotation for the 2023 season.

The MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Rangers have reached out to the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Kodai Senga, each widely considered among the top 50 overall free agents on the market.

While the Rangers reach out to agents, they also made a qualifying offer to free-agent starter Martín Pérez on Thursday.

Plus, the Rangers made a move on Wednesday to bolster the back end of their starting rotation by trading reliever Kolby Allard for Atlanta starter Jake Odorizzi.

Odorizzi gives the Rangers two veteran starters under contract, the other being Jon Gray, who went 7-7 in 2022, as general manager Chris Young and new manager Bruce Bochy begin building for next season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Extend Martin Perez Qualifying Offer

The left-hander now has until Tuesday to either accept the $19.65 million one-year offer or reject it.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 16, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home runa gainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 1B Wins Silver Slugger

The Texas Rangers first baseman set career highs in batting average, home runs and RBI in 2022.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) misplays a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Lose Two Players to Waivers

The Texas Rangers continue to make minor moves as they prime the 40-man roster for free agency.

By Matthew Postins

deGrom is widely considered the top free-agent starter on the market and could command more than $40 million per year. During his career with the New York Mets, won the NL Rookie of the Year and two Cy Young awards. But he has made 15 or fewer starts in each of the last three seasons, the last two of which have been truncated by injuries. Plus, deGrom will be 35 next season.

Rodón, 29, just wrapped up his first season with San Francisco, where he signed a two-year $44 million contract, but opted out of the second season. He went 14-8 last season, as he set a career high for victories. Before landing in San Francisco, he spent his career with the Chicago White Sox. Rodón has a career record of 56-46 with a 3.60 ERA. He’s been an All-Star each of the past two seasons.

Senga is a 29-year-old right-hander from Japan who has pitched for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks for a decade. He’s been on the NPB’s most decorated pitchers during that time, lading three All-Star Game appearances, winning five Japan Series titles and leading the Pacific League in strikeouts twice. He was also on the 2017 World Baseball Classic All-Tournament Team.

The Rangers are also waiting for cues from Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander and Dallas native Clayton Kershaw as to whether he’s interested in entertaining free-agent offers from other teams.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Chasing Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon

The Texas Rangers are already starting to make a push to contact some of the best starting pitchers on the free-agent market.

The Texas Rangers have already started contacting the agents of three free-agent pitchers as they continue to bolster their rotation for the 2023 season.

The MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Rangers have reached out to the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Kodai Senga, each widely considered among the top 50 overall free agents on the market.

While the Rangers reach out to agents, they also made a qualifying offer to free-agent starter Martín Pérez on Thursday.

Plus, the Rangers made a move on Wednesday to bolster the back end of their starting rotation by trading reliever Kolby Allard for Atlanta starter Jake Odorizzi.

Odorizzi gives the Rangers two veteran starters under contract, the other being Jon Gray, who went 7-7 in 2022, as general manager Chris Young and new manager Bruce Bochy begin building for next season.

deGrom is widely considered the top free-agent starter on the market and could command more than $40 million per year. During his career with the New York Mets, won the NL Rookie of the Year and two Cy Young awards. But he has made 15 or fewer starts in each of the last three seasons, the last two of which have been truncated by injuries. Plus, deGrom will be 35 next season.

Rodón, 29, just wrapped up his first season with San Francisco, where he signed a two-year $44 million contract, but opted out of the second season. He went 14-8 last season, as he set a career high for victories. Before landing in San Francisco, he spent his career with the Chicago White Sox. Rodón has a career record of 56-46 with a 3.60 ERA. He’s been an All-Star each of the past two seasons.

Senga is a 29-year-old right-hander from Japan who has pitched for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks for a decade. He’s been on the NPB’s most decorated pitchers during that time, lading three All-Star Game appearances, winning five Japan Series titles and leading the Pacific League in strikeouts twice. He was also on the 2017 World Baseball Classic All-Tournament Team.

The Rangers are also waiting for cues from Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander and Dallas native Clayton Kershaw as to whether he’s interested in entertaining free-agent offers from other teams.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Extend Martin Perez Qualifying Offer

By Matthew Postins
Sep 16, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home runa gainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 1B Wins Silver Slugger

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) misplays a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose Two Players to Waivers

By Matthew Postins
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (15) slides into home plate to score against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Utility Player to Reds

By Matthew Postins
May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) cannot make a catch at first base as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is ruled safe during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Announce 2022 Awards, Return of Fan Fest

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jonathan Hernandez (72) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jonathan Hernandez

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starting Pitcher

By Matthew Postins
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Pick Up Option on Closer

By Matthew Postins