Texas Rangers Game Today (8/12/25): Preview, Lineup, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers will play the second game of their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Globe Life Field at 7:05 p.m.
The Rangers and Diamondbacks are joined by their matchup in the 2023 World Series, which Texas won in five games. Since then, both teams have missed the playoffs in the 2024 season and, while the D-backs are under .500, the Rangers are trying to hang in there when it comes to an America League wild card berth.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Game Day: Tuesday, Aug. 12
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television/Radio: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network (TV), Victory+ (Stream)/105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish); Diamondbacks: Dbacks.TV/98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Diamondbacks: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-2, 4.20)
The 35-year-old will start his fourth game of the season for Arizona after signing with the franchise in June. He’s had to adapt to several roles this year, as he’s been a starter, a middle reliever and even a closer, as he has two saves on the campaign.
In his last seven games (three starts) he is 1-2 with a 3.57 ERA and one save. He has 21 strikeouts and seven walks in 22.2 innings. For the year he has 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 30 innings, with a .241 opponent batting average and a 1.20 WHIP.
Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.05)
Leiter is coming off a no-decision in his last start against the New York Yankees last week. He was only able to pitch 3.1 innings, but gave up three hits, one earned run and four walks against three strikeouts. He’s been solid the past seven starts, with a 3-1 record and a 3.12 ERA in 34.2 innings. But Texas needs more length from him.
In 100 innings he has 93 strikeouts and 52 walks. Batters are hitting .221 against him and he has a 1.35 WHIP. He needs to trim the walks if he wants to take things to the next level in his career as a starter.
Batting Order
Texas Rangers
TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks
TBA
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Evan Carter, OF (10-Day, back spasms, placed on Aug. 2, eligible to return Aug. 12): Carter took batting practice on Monday. A rehab assignment could start soon, per MLB.com.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin will throw a live batting practice on Tuesday.
Jacob Webb, RHP (15-Day, back spasms, placed on July 30, retroactive to July 29, eligible to return on Aug. 13): The Rangers are hopeful Webb will only miss the minimum 15 days.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz threw a bullpen on Monday, ending his shutdown, per MLB.com.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.