Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

'First Look Tours' of Globe Life Field Will Begin on June 1

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers fans will soon have the opportunity to get behind-the-scenes looks at Globe Life Field.

In the aptly named First Look Tours, fans will get their first chance to get intimate views of new $1.2 billion home of the Rangers beginning on June 1. Advance tickets go on sale May 20 at texasrangers.com/tours. Tickets will be sold exclusively online. 

“Offering these tours provides an opportunity for our fans to get their 'first look' at the beautiful new Globe Life Field,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker in a press release on Tuesday. “However, the safety and health of everyone is the main consideration. We will be complying with all CDC recommended guidelines and taking extra precautions to aid in the safety of all employees and guests.”

Guided tours will be limited in size to follow social distancing protocols. The format and dates of First Look Tours are subject to change following any changes to the recommended public health and safety guidelines.

First Look Tours are available for purchase during June and July only. This will be the first, and only, public tour experience offered by the club at this time. All ballpark tours were previously postponed in March when Major League Baseball shut down operations due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tour tickets will cost $25 for adults (ages 15-64), $15 for children (ages 4-14), and children under 36” will be free of charge. Additionally, $5 from every tour ticket will support COVID-19 relief efforts through the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. All tickets include a Globe Life Field face covering.

The Rangers also plan to open the Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Field on May 29. The public entrance to the store is on the north side of the ballpark next door to Texas Live! Parking will be provided in Lot B.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Young, Colby Lewis Featured in This Week's Texas Rangers Classic Broadcasts

This week's slew of Texas Rangers classic broadcasts will feature performances and milestones by Colby Lewis and Michael Young.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers GM Jon Daniels on MLB Season: "I'm Optimistic That We'll Play"

Texas Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels shared his optimism that baseball will be played in 2020 and what the team's plan is for an abbreviated spring training.

Chris Halicke

President Trump Wants Sports to 'Get Back to Normal' With Big Crowds

President Donald Trump wants to see the return of big crowds at sporting events.

Chris Halicke

by

Chad Jensen

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces Pro Sports Can Return on May 31

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light for professional sports, including Major League Baseball, to resume operations on May 31.

Chris Halicke

Bringing 'Sexy' Back?

Chris Halicke

Which Texas Rangers Player Can Take Advantage of an 82-Game Season?

A shortened season will bring its fair share of challenges, but budding star Joey Gallo could still shine.

Chris Halicke

Derek Holland Reflects on Masterful Game 4 Performance in 2011 World Series

Texas Rangers fans, and Derek Holland himself, got to relive his masterful performance in Game Four of the 2011 World Series this week.

Chris Halicke

The Top Five Ballparks in MLB

While we cannot visit MLB's ballparks right now, we can dream of the days when we can visit again and maybe catch a ballgame in a new arena.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers On Hook For $9 Million As Prince Fielder Could Have MLB's Highest Salary in 2020

After a career-ending neck surgery in 2016, Prince Fielder is still getting paid through the 2020 season.

Chris Halicke

A Universal DH in 2020 is a Must For Teams Like the Texas Rangers

Despite being an American League team, the Texas Rangers could benefit greatly from a universal designated hitter in the 2020 season.

Chris Halicke