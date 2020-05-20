'First Look Tours' of Globe Life Field Will Begin on June 1

Texas Rangers fans will soon have the opportunity to get behind-the-scenes looks at Globe Life Field.

In the aptly named First Look Tours, fans will get their first chance to get intimate views of new $1.2 billion home of the Rangers beginning on June 1. Advance tickets go on sale May 20 at texasrangers.com/tours. Tickets will be sold exclusively online.

“Offering these tours provides an opportunity for our fans to get their 'first look' at the beautiful new Globe Life Field,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker in a press release on Tuesday. “However, the safety and health of everyone is the main consideration. We will be complying with all CDC recommended guidelines and taking extra precautions to aid in the safety of all employees and guests.”

Guided tours will be limited in size to follow social distancing protocols. The format and dates of First Look Tours are subject to change following any changes to the recommended public health and safety guidelines.

First Look Tours are available for purchase during June and July only. This will be the first, and only, public tour experience offered by the club at this time. All ballpark tours were previously postponed in March when Major League Baseball shut down operations due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tour tickets will cost $25 for adults (ages 15-64), $15 for children (ages 4-14), and children under 36” will be free of charge. Additionally, $5 from every tour ticket will support COVID-19 relief efforts through the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. All tickets include a Globe Life Field face covering.

The Rangers also plan to open the Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Field on May 29. The public entrance to the store is on the north side of the ballpark next door to Texas Live! Parking will be provided in Lot B.

