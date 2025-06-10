Texas Rangers Have Shown No Ability To Rebound In-Game With Underwhelming Offense
One of the most shocking developments in the 2025 MLB regular season has been the performance of the Texas Rangers' offense, or lack thereof.
Coming into the year, there were some analysts and fans who believed that the Rangers had put together the best lineup 1-through-9 in the sport.
They were loaded with All-Star-level talent, ranging from established stars such as shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and right fielder Adolis Garcia to young emerging players like catcher Jonah Heim and third baseman Josh Jung.
Left fielder Wyatt Langford is one of the emerging young stars in the game and Texas spent money and assets in the offseason to bring in even more pop for the lineup.
First baseman Jake Burger was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins and Joc Pederson was signed in free agency to bolster the designated hitter’s spot.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, nothing has quite gone according to plan.
They are currently averaging 3.35 runs per game, which is the third least in baseball, ahead of only the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies.
The lack of production has continued despite some major shakeups a few weeks ago, which included adding Bret Boone to the coaching staff as a hitting instructor and the lineup being changed, with center fielder Leody Tavares being moved on from.
Their offensive ineptitude has wasted several stellar pitching outings as well, leading to their underwhelming record of 31-35.
One of the reasons the team’s record is so poor is that Texas has shown zero ability to rebound in-game and mount a comeback when they fall behind.
As shared by Katie Sharp of Stathead and Sports Reference on X, the Rangers are 0-18 in games that they have trailed by 3+ runs.
They are one of three teams yet to have a victory in such a game, joining the 0-15 New York Yankees and 0-20 Milwaukee Brewers.
Unlike the Yankees and Brewers, who both have winning records on the season, Texas is below the .500 mark entering play on June 9.
If they want that to change, their offense has to start producing more. They have been shut out nine times and scored 4 or fewer runs in 48 out of 66 games played.
That just isn’t going to get the job done, as the offense is tanking their odds of making the playoffs.
