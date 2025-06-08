Texas Rangers Should Trade This Pitcher First if They're Trade Deadline Sellers
The Texas Rangers' fate as buyers or sellers at the July 31 trade deadline is not yet sealed.
But with so real signs of improvement from the offense, which has been struggling all season, it may be time to put a plan in place in regard to who is untouchable in trade talks and who can yield the most value on the market.
The Rangers' entire starting rotation has been outstanding, with several pitchers having career years. Jacob deGrom is playing his best baseball in a Texas uniform with a 2.34 ERA and 0.98 WHIP.
More News: Rangers Boss Reveals What Kumar Rocker Must Improve on After Demotion
Jack Leiter has emerged as one of the better young pitchers in the American League with a 3.48 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. After some up and down years with the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins, Tyler Mahle is having the best season of his career with a 2.02 and 1.07.
And Nathan Eovaldi is pitching even better than he did in 2023 when the Rangers made the World Series, posting a 1.56
It is unfortunate to see several pitchers who will likely appear on someone's American League Cy Young ballot be on such a confusing and frustrating team. But, as a staff, they have held up their end of the bargain.
But if Texas does decide to sell off one of their pitchers to regain some value for next season, there's a clear first pick.
More News: Have Rangers Been Biggest Disappointment in Major League Baseball?
Why Patrick Corbin is the Clear Trade Deadline Sell Chip
Patrick Corbin has been a fascinating and exciting reclamation project for the Rangers. His final chapters with the Washington Nationals were a disaster, posting an ERA over 5.20 in each of his last four years with a 6.31 ERA in 2022.
But a change of scene has done wonders for the veteran, as he has a 3.52 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 2025. It's his best ERA since 2019. He's coming off a complete game loss to his former team, the Washington Nationals, on Friday.
More News: Texas Rangers Continue to Find the Most Absurd Ways to Lose Games on the Road
Corbin would be the most logical piece to sell should they find themselves in that position. Not only is he on a one-year contract, but with the large body of bad history he's had in recent years, it might not be a great idea for the Rangers to attach themselves to the idea that this year is not a fluke.
Many of the other pitchers have either repeated similar numbers more recently or are locked in as longer-term parts of the team. So Corbin, despite his excellence, should be first to go.
For More Rangers Coverage, Head to Rangers On SI