Rangers History Today: Juan González's First Career Hit

It took a few games, but on this day, one of the most highly-touted prospects in Texas Rangers history got his first Major League hit.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the career of Juan González began with the first hit of his career.

On September 4, 1989, the Rangers faced the Minnesota Twins at Arlington Stadium. The Rangers called up González from Double-A Tulsa after the rosters expanded to 40 players. At the time, González was one of the game’s most prized prospects. He had been a Texas League All-Star and was No. 5 in Baseball America’s list of top prospects, behind Ray Lankford, Andy Benes and José Offerman.

But, at the time, González was just looking to make any kind of impact he could.

González had played in the three previous games, with seven plate appearances and no hits. Against the Twins, he hit in a spot that was unfamiliar to him — ninth — and played center field. Facing Minnesota starter Shane Rawley, González netted the first hit of his career, going 1-for-3 and scoring twice, as he also walked once in the contest. The Rangers won, 8-5.

If González was hoping to make an immediate impact, it ended up being a rude awakening. He hit just .150 with one home run, coming on September 18 against Seattle.

Sensing that González needed a little more time, the Rangers started him at Triple-A Oklahoma City in 1990, where he led the American Association in home runs (29), RBI (101) and total bases (252), rising to No. 1 in Baseball America’s ranking of top prospects.

The Rangers called him up again in September of 1990, and González’s improvement was evident. His batting average rose to .289 and hit four home runs with 12 RBI.

The next season, 1991, González made the Opening Day roster, and by 1992, he led the American League with 43 home runs.

