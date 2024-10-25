Texas Rangers Hitting Coach Tim Hyers Leaves For Same Job With Atlanta Braves
The Texas Rangers are looking for a hitting coach.
Tim Hyers, the Rangers' hitting coach for the past three seasons, has taken the same job with the Atlanta Braves.
Hyers, who turned 53 on Oct. 3, was born in Atlanta and wanted to be closer to family.
"The Rangers understand Tim's desire to be closer to family and appreciate his contributions over three years on the coaching staff, as he was clearly a big part of the team's 2023 World Series title," the Rangers said in a statement.
The Rangers hired Hyers in November 2021 after four seasons as the Boston Red Sox's hitting coach. Before that, Hyers was an assistant hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2016 to 2017.
Hyers reached the World Series with the Dodgers in 2017, won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, and reached the American League Championship Series with the Red Sox in 2021 before declining a contract extension.
Hyers led a Red Sox offense in 2018 that led the Majors in batting average, doubles, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and total bases. Boston remained in the top five of most offensive categories during Hyers tenure with the club.
Hyers helped the Rangers increase their team batting average from .232 (second-lowest in MLB) and 625 runs scored (third-fewest in MLB) in 2021 to .239 (17th in MLB) and 707 runs (12th in MLB) in 2022.
In 2023, the Rangers led the American League with 881 runs (third in MLB) and a .263 batting average (second in the MLB). Texas, of course, struggled offensively in 2024, dropping to .238 in batting average (22nd in MLB) and 683 runs (18th in MLB).
