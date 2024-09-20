Texas Rangers Host Seattle Mariners For Final Home Series Of 2024: Preview, How To Watch
The Texas Rangers’ final homestand will gave fans a glimpse of what Texas was hoping for as the Seattle Mariners come to town starting on Friday.
Why? Friday’s starting pitcher is Jacob deGrom, who is making his second start since he fully recovered from Tommy John surgery last year.
Saturday’s starter is Max Scherzer. When the Rangers traded for him last July, the hope was that at some point this year the pair could be in the rotation and help the Rangers (73-80) get back to the playoffs.
Well, they’re pitching back-to-back. But there is no playoff berth to chase. Texas is well out of the hunt, ensuring the drought of repeat World Series champions continues.
deGrom will be back next year. Scherzer? Well, he’ll hit free agency so no one knows for sure. But, given his age and the price he’ll command, it’s unlikely he’ll be back in Texas in 2025.
The Mariners (78-75) would likely need to out to catch the Houston Astros in the AL West race. Stranger things have happened.
Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Preview, How To Watch, Listen
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00)
Seattle Mariners: RHP George Kirby (12-11, 3.62)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 6:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.95)
Seattle Mariners: RHP Emerson Hancock (3-4, 4.83)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.89)
Seattle Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (8-3, 2.85)
Remaining Series in Season
Sept. 24-26: at Oakland
Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels