After Randy Arozarena's Bat Flip Celebration, Cooler Heads Prevail Between Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners slugger Randy Arozarena was the instigator and peacemaker in a span of one inning Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
Arozarena hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to stretch the Mariners' lead to 5-0 over the Texas Rangers. Seattle eventually won their third consecutive game over Texas 7-0.
Arozarena's massive bat flip and celebration after his homer seemed over-the-top, considering the circumstances of the game, but his response had likely more to do with it being his 20th homer of the season, than what it meant in Sunday's American League West game. It gave Arozarena a fourth consecutive season with 20 homers and 20 stolen bases.
The celebration didn't go over well with the Rangers, however, especially Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, who voiced his displeasure with Arozarena as he touched home and headed to the dugout. Heim let former Rangers catcher Mitch Garver, who was up next, know what his issue was as Garver stepped in the box. Garver, for his part, appeared understanding.
Later, with one on and one out, Gerson Garabito hit Arozarena with a 2-2 fastball in the arm. To his credit, Arozarena was unfazed, and immediately motioned to his teammates to stay in the dugout.
The teams meet for three more this weekend for the final series at Globe Life Field. The Mariners are still fighting for a potential postseason berth. The World Series championship-defending Rangers need to go 10-2 in their final 12 games to finish the season at .500.
The Rangers probably weren't in a good mood before Arozarena's homer anyway. The Mariners pitching staff faced the minimum 27 batters in a nine-inning win for the first time since Félix Hernández threw a perfect game on Aug. 15, 2012 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Texas managed a second-inning single from Ezequiel Duran, who was quickly erased on Carson Kelly's 5-4-3 double play.
