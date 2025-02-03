Texas Rangers Should Have 'Improved Offensive Attack' This Upcoming Season
With Spring Training right around the corner, the Texas Rangers are certainly getting excited to bounce back from a down year in 2024.
After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers seemingly never got off the ground in 2024. Injuries certainly played a part in both some struggles from the lineup and pitching staff.
Fortunately, the club is looking healthy coming into Spring Training, and that should help them based on that alone. However, the team also was very active this offseason making moves to try and improve with a lot of players coming and going.
Heading into 2025, the lineup for Texas could arguably be it’s biggest strength.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted what the lineup for the Rangers would look like on Opening Day. He highlighted a couple of moves that not only saved them money, but potentially improved the team.
“The addition of Joc Pederson, money-saving move from Nathaniel Lowe to Jake Burger, and healthy seasons from Josh Jung and Evan Carter should give the Rangers an improved offensive attack in 2025.”
Signing Pederson was a great move by Texas this winter. The slugger mashes right-handed pitching, and while he is strictly a designated hitter, he can be a force in the lineup.
In 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander totaled a .275 batting average, 23 home runs, and 64 RBI. His strong season resulted in a WAR of 2.9.
For the Rangers, making sure they set him up for success against right-handed pitching will pay dividends based on his excellent campaign last year.
In addition to adding Pederson, Texas also got Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins to replace Nathaniel Lowe, who was traded to the Washington Nationals for talented relief pitcher Robert Garcia.
While Lowe was a superior defensive player, Burger is arguably a better offensive player and will make the lineup stronger.
In 2024, Burger totaled a .250 batting average, 29 home runs, and 76 RBI in an impressive offensive campaign.
While the new faces should help the lineup be better in 2025, the Rangers will also hopefully have a couple players like Evan Carter and Jace Jung be able to stay healthy this coming season.
Neither Jung nor Carter were able to play in 50 games last year, which is a significant chunk of time to miss.
When looking at Texas’ lineup, they are extremely deep and talented from top to bottom. This has the potential to be one of the best batter orders in all of baseball if they can remain healthy and they should be fun to watch in 2025.