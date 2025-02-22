Texas Rangers in Elite Company as One of the Most Well-Balanced Teams in MLB
The Texas Rangers are in search of a bounce back campaign and will have one of the league's most balanced rosters to do so.
MLB data account BrooksGate recently released a graphic breaking down each roster into four parts (infield plus catcher, outfield plus designated hitter, starting pitching and bullpen) to show the combined fWAR projections for each unit.
The Rangers were one of two teams to be in the top 10 for each group. The only other team was the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is nice company to keep. It makes sense as they are the last two World Series winning squads, even if there have been some tweaks to each of the rosters.
Texas' highest ranking unit was the outfield and designated hitter, which is projected to finish seventh in MLB with 12.7 combined WAR.
The only real change made here is the addition of Joc Pederson to the DH spot. That was a real weak spot in their lineup last season as it accounted for just. a.204/.263/.322 slash line.
Pederson is fresh off of a .275/.393/.515 slashing campaign and should at least provide a more steady presence than the platoon from a year ago.
Everyone else in the outfield is projected to have similar seasons.
Next highest for the Rangers was the infield plus catcher, which ranked eighth with a projected 17.8 WAR.
The biggest difference maker for this group would actually be Jonah Heim having a rebound season after a weak 2024.
Heim finished last year with just -0.1 fWAR and is projected to have 1.7 this campaign, which would still be behind where he was the two years prior.
He had just a .220/.267/.336 slash line on offense and was just average on defense, so there is plenty of room to improve.
Both the starting pitching and bullpen are projected to finish 10th in fWAR. The starters with 13.4 and the relievers with 3.4.
The biggest boost to the rotation would just be Jacob deGrom finally being able to put together a healthy season. Whenever he pitches, the results are still great. It's just the act of getting him on the mound that has proven difficult.
In contrast to the rotation using in-house players to fill gaps, the bullpen is almost entirely made of free agents and a trade acquisition.
Chris Martin and Robert Garcia account for most of the projected fWAR as they could both end up picking up a fair amount of saves this year.