Texas Rangers Infield Prospect Impresses with Strong Start at Triple-A
The Texas Rangers have been off to a strong start in 2025, with a 5-2 record through two series and a lead in the American League West, things are looking up for the club.
With many young players coming in to supplement the roster, the team has found its stride early as it hopes to return to the playoffs.
This young core of Wyatt Langford, Jack Leiter, Marc Church, and Kumar Rocker has sparked interest in the farm system once again, as many prospects near what could be an MLB debut in the near future.
One of the prospects who is generally underrated by consensus is infielder Cody Freeman, who was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock this offseason.
A strong Double-A performance in 2024 was where it all kicked off for Freeman, slashing .264/.321/.432 with 68 runs, 63 RBI, 14 home runs, and 94 strikeouts to 37 walks in 123 games. Additionally, his fielding was strong, predominantly playing at third base with 894.1 innings, he accrued 69 putouts, 176 assists, 27 double plays turned, and only four errors, good for a .984 fielding rate.
He was given an opportunity to play during spring training to see where he truly was in his development process, and unfortunately he struggled at the plate. In 14 at-bats he slashed .143/.143/.214 with one run, two hits, and three strikeouts with no walks.
That was a tough break for the 2019 fourth round pick, but he would still end up being promoted to Triple-A and given a chance to prove himself.
In the first five games of the year he has been hitting at a high level, slashing .333/.400/.733 with four runs, two home runs, five RBI, and three walks to two strikeouts. His fielding has been solid outside one recorded error, putting up two putouts, 10 assists, and one double play turned, which adds up to a .923 fielding rate.
While he still definitely has work to do, and will need a larger sample size to truly prove himself, he has begun to show signs of talent that can be worked with.
If he continues to perform at a high level in the remainder of the season, he may be someone who is considered for a call up as soon as September.
With that said, it is best to allow him to develop the remaining aspects of his game that need it, and ensure he is ready for the MLB level.