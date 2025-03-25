Are Texas Rangers Making the Right Choice Starting Corbin Over Rocker?
The Texas Rangers signed veteran starer Patrick Corbin with the intent of using him in the rotation, though he may need a bit of time to complete his build-up to be included in the rotation.
That would likely put him ahead of rookie Kumar Rocker. While this choice may stir some controversy among Rangers fans, the decision made by general manager Chris Young and manager Bruce Bochy is a wise one.
This decision is not a reflection of Corbin's abilities. In fact, the mere fact that the Rangers committed $1.1 million to him raises some eyebrows. After all, Dane Dunning and Adrian Houser could potentially perform just as well.
The key reason for this decision revolves around the development of Rocker, who is viewed as a potential future cornerstone for the team. It has been previously noted that Rocker needs more time before he is ready for big-league competition. His last outing was a significant step forward, but when considering the pressures of a regular-season game, he still isn’t quite prepared.
By having him start at Triple-A Round Rock, the Rangers can take their time with his development. If they want him to focus on refining his mechanics and timing on the mound, he can do that without the scrutiny of a live game atmosphere, much like during spring training.
A positive takeaway from Rocker's last outing was that he successfully found his curveball. By throwing strikes with his curve, he built his confidence, which allowed him to improve his fastball location in his last five or six batters faced.
His fastball location still requires work, which is why it makes sense to send him down to the minors for a bit. The Rangers want to avoid a situation like “Rick Ankiel,” where a player is overwhelmed in a live game situation, potentially setting him back further than he already is.
If Rocker finds his rhythm during his starts in April, he could make his debut in May, but that timeline ultimately depends on his progress.
Other teams are facing similar situations as the Rangers. While it might be exciting to see your top pitching prospects on Opening Day, it’s crucial to consider how you want them performing at the height of their capacity.
It will also be interesting to see what the Rangers' management has planned for Jack Leiter. Nowadays, only elite pitchers approach 200 innings per season. The question is, how many starts and innings do they want from Leiter and Rocker, and would they rather have these pitchers fresh in September?
In Pittsburgh, there’s a pitcher named Paul Skenes who was ready for Opening Day but made his debut on May 11, 2024.
So, let’s be patient with Rocker. He’ll likely need at least a month of starts to continue building his confidence, improve his pitching location and learn to manage holding runners on base.