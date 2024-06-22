'I'm Ready.' Texas Rangers All-Star Josh Jung Mentally Ready To Return. Is His Wrist?
ARLINGTON — If it were up to injured Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, he would play on Monday in Milwaukee.
But, it’s not up to him.
“That’s above my pay grade,” Jung said with a chuckle before Saturday's game against the Royals.
Jung returned on Friday from his rehab stint with Triple-A Round Rock, which was in Sacramento. He spent part of Saturday with team doctors and other personnel to evaluate the broken right wrist that put him on the injured list during the first week of the season.
He feels great physically, he said. However, he's still feeling some lingering stiffness in his wrist, which he admits is slightly altering his swing.
“It’s just making sure my swing feels good,” Jung said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of pitching there is. If the swing feels good I feel like I can put myself in a good position.”
The timeline for Jung really hasn’t changed. He won’t be playing on Monday, per Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.
Jung will rest the next two days after the rehab stint and the flight from Sacramento. Bochy said there is no setback, but they want the stiffness in the wrist to calm down.
Jung is traveling with the team to Milwaukee, where they start a seven-day, seven-game road trip on Monday. Jung will hit against live pitching on Tuesday, and the Rangers will then determine whether he's ready.
Jung was batting .412 with two home runs and six RBI when he was hit by a pitch on his right wrist against Tampa Bay on April 1. He had surgery the next day and has been on the IL since.
Mentally, Jung is absolutely ready to return. Is his wrist?
“I’m ready,” Jung said. “I mean, I was ready to play a long time ago. Yeah, it’s a long process.”