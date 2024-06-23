Maximum Scherzer! Max Scherzer Throws 5 Scoreless As Texas Rangers Win Fourth Straight
ARLINGTON — Max is back and he as hasn't missed a beat.
Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer looked like his vintage self in his 2024 debut on Sunday.
The three-time Cy Young award winner held the Royals scoreless in five innings and earned the win as the Rangers swept the series with a 4-0 win.
Scherzer held KC hitless for four innings before MJ Melendez's ground-rule double with one out in the fifth. Scherzer struck out four and walked none. He threw 57 pitches (39 strikes). Considering this was only his third start in 2024 after two minor-league rehab outings, the Rangers were probably content to pull Scherzer with a three-run lead. He tied Hall of Famer for 11th all-time with 3,371 strikeouts.
The Rangers scored three runs in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. Wyatt Langford followed a walk and single from Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe with an RBI double to give Texas the lead. Leody Taveras' two-out bloop single to left dropped in to score Lowe and Langford to make it 3-0.
Scherzer's season was delayed after back surgery in December, which forced him to miss spring training. He was preparing to return to the rotation in May, including a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, when a nerve issue in his right thumb sidelined him again.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Quit The Streak
Rangers pitchers have thrown a season-high 22 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to Friday’s 6-2 win. According to Stats Perform LLC, it is Texas' longest such streak since Sept. 21-25, 2016, when the Rangers threw 23 consecutive scoreless innings. The Rangers have thrown three stretches of 20 or more innings in 2024, including two in June. Reliever José Ureña threw four scoreless innings on Sunday, holding the Royals to a hit and a walk while striking out one to earn the save. Ureña is the first Rangers pitcher to record a 4-plus innings save since C.J. Wilson on April 26, 2005 against the Twins. Wilson threw pitched four innings.
2. First 3-Game Sweep Of 2024
The Rangers completed a three-game sweep for the first time in 2024 and have won four consecutive games for the first time since May 7. Texas tossed consecutive shutouts for the first time since June 2 at Miami. It's the first time the club has thrown consecutive shutouts in a season since 2014. The Rangers swept two games against Arizona (May 28-29) but hadn't swept a three-game series since sweeping the Mariners on Sept. 22-24, 2023.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.00) faces Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.06) in the series opener against the Brewers at 7:10 p.m. Monday.
