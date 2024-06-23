Inside The Rangers

Maximum Scherzer! Max Scherzer Throws 5 Scoreless As Texas Rangers Win Fourth Straight

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer was excellent in his 2024 debut on Sunday, holding the Kansas City Royals scoreless on one hit in five innings.

Stefan Stevenson

Jun 23, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — Max is back and he as hasn't missed a beat.

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer looked like his vintage self in his 2024 debut on Sunday.

The three-time Cy Young award winner held the Royals scoreless in five innings and earned the win as the Rangers swept the series with a 4-0 win.

Scherzer held KC hitless for four innings before MJ Melendez's ground-rule double with one out in the fifth. Scherzer struck out four and walked none. He threw 57 pitches (39 strikes). Considering this was only his third start in 2024 after two minor-league rehab outings, the Rangers were probably content to pull Scherzer with a three-run lead. He tied Hall of Famer for 11th all-time with 3,371 strikeouts.

The Rangers scored three runs in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. Wyatt Langford followed a walk and single from Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe with an RBI double to give Texas the lead. Leody Taveras' two-out bloop single to left dropped in to score Lowe and Langford to make it 3-0.

Scherzer's season was delayed after back surgery in December, which forced him to miss spring training. He was preparing to return to the rotation in May, including a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, when a nerve issue in his right thumb sidelined him again.


Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. Quit The Streak

Mar 17, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jose Urena (54) gets ready to throw against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jose Urena (54) gets ready to throw against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers pitchers have thrown a season-high 22 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to Friday’s 6-2 win. According to Stats Perform LLC, it is Texas' longest such streak since Sept. 21-25, 2016, when the Rangers threw 23 consecutive scoreless innings. The Rangers have thrown three stretches of 20 or more innings in 2024, including two in June. Reliever José Ureña threw four scoreless innings on Sunday, holding the Royals to a hit and a walk while striking out one to earn the save. Ureña is the first Rangers pitcher to record a 4-plus innings save since C.J. Wilson on April 26, 2005 against the Twins. Wilson threw pitched four innings.

2. First 3-Game Sweep Of 2024

Jun 23, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Urena (54) and catcher Andrew Knizner (12) embrace following their teams 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Urena (54) and catcher Andrew Knizner (12) embrace following their teams 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers completed a three-game sweep for the first time in 2024 and have won four consecutive games for the first time since May 7. Texas tossed consecutive shutouts for the first time since June 2 at Miami. It's the first time the club has thrown consecutive shutouts in a season since 2014. The Rangers swept two games against Arizona (May 28-29) but hadn't swept a three-game series since sweeping the Mariners on Sept. 22-24, 2023.

3. Up Next

May 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) reacts during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) reacts during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.00) faces Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.06) in the series opener against the Brewers at 7:10 p.m. Monday.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News