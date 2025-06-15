Texas Rangers Injured Pitching Duo Throw Latest Live Batting Practice
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers could use some pitching depth. The good news is it may be coming soon.
Left-handed starter Cody Bradford and right-handed reliever Josh Sborz each threw live batting practice on Saturday at Globe Life Field, and each came away feeling good about their outings.
Much of the clubhouse and coaching staff watched as Bradford threw two simulated innings, or about 35 pitches, and Sborz threw one simulated inning, or about 18-20 pitchers.
Bradford felt good about most his pitches, especially his fastball and change-up, which he said he’s throwing with “… a lot of conviction.” He’s still working through the mechanics of his other two pitchers and admits he’s overthinking his arm slot and his fundamentals on those pitches.
It’s a matter of trust, he said.
“The only thing I’m working through, is trusting command and that my elbow is healed especially with off-speed pitches,” Bradford said.
He’s been on the injured list all season with a left elbow strain. He’s currently on the 60-day injured list. Saturday was his second live batting practice this week. Manager Bruce Bochy said that it’s possible that Bradford’s next step is his first rehab game.
“We want to see how he comes out of this, how he recovers,” Bochy said. “But it could be a possibility.”
He earned a starting rotation job coming out of spring training last year and pitched well to start the season. But a lower back strain put him on the IL for three months and he didn’t return until August. He still pitched well, as he went 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA in 14 games (13 starts). He struck out 70 and walked 13 in 76.1 innings.
Sborz has been on the IL all season after he had right shoulder surgery last offseason. He admitted that he’s having to learn trust with his arm, just as Bradford has. Sborz’s shoulder injury was a longer-term issue, admitted that he has “… to let go of the past. You deal with it for a year and a half and it kind of sticks with you.”
He said all of his pitches were over 90 mph on the gun and that he liked the shape of his curveball. His slider was about two miles per hour slower than he wants it but is certain the velocity will come.
Sborz said that he’s about a month away from being in position to help the club, which lines up with his type of surgery and timeline he was given afterward.
He’s not ready for a rehab yet, per Bochy. The manager said Sborz will probably need a couple of more outings, either bullpens or live BP.
Sborz pitched in 17 games last season and went 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA, striking out 17 and walking four in 16.1 innings.
