Texas Rangers Giving Potential New Closer Time to Prepare in Minor Leagues
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have a new potential relief weapon, but he’ll be given time to get going in the minor leagues.
Craig Kimbrel made his first appearance with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday after he signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers earlier this week.
The right-hander checked in for the sixth inning, earning a hold in his one inning of work in a game started by Gerson Garabito. Kimbrel struck out two hitters and gave up a walk. He threw 16 pitchers, 10 of which were strikes.
His call-up to the Rangers is not imminent, according to manager Bruce Bochy.
“We’re going to give him some time down there,” Bochy said on Friday. “But that went well. This guy has a ton of experience and a ton of success. So we’re hoping he gets on track there. But it went fine last night.”
Kimbrel could be a potential answer to the ninth-inning role that has been collectively shared for more than a month, since Luke Jackson recorded all eight of his saves in the season’s first month. Seven different Texas pitchers have saves, with Robert Garcia now next in line with four.
The 37-year-old reliever signed with Atlanta in the offseason but started the campaign in the minors at Triple-A Gwinnett. He went 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 18 appearances, with two holds and three saves in four chances. He struck out 23 and walked nine in 18 innings.
He was called up to Atlanta last Friday, pitched one scoreless inning and then designated for assignment the next day in what was likely a cost-savings move for the Braves, who were on the hook for a pro-rated amount of his $2 million deal.
He’s a nine-time All-Star with 440 career saves, who was once named National League rookie of the year and been named the top reliever in both the NL and the American League. He also claimed a World Series ring with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.
But he’s also played for six teams in five seasons, and while he’s saved at least 22 games in each of the last four seasons, he’s faded down the stretch of each of his last two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 and the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, the latter of which led to his release last September.
The deal is an opportunity for both sides. For the Rangers, it’s a chance to get one of the most accomplished closers in MLB history on a bargain contract. For Kimbrel, it’s a chance to make an impact with a franchise that still harbors playoff hopes even though Texas is under .500.
