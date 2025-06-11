Texas Rangers’ Latest Acquisition Sign That Closer Committee Needs Support
Two years ago, the Texas Rangers needed a closer and went out and traded for All-Star Aroldis Chapman at the end of June.
The results were mixed. Chapman only had four saves with the Rangers. But they got enough out of him, Will Smith, Jose Leclerc and Josh Sborz in high-leverage situations to win their first World Series.
Now, the Rangers face another challenge at closer and they’re turning to another All-Star veteran in Craig Kimbrel.
Texas reportedly agreed to terms with Kimbrel on a minor league deal on Tuesday after he opted to test free agency after he was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves.
On the surface, it’s a bargain for Texas. He’s a nine-time All-Star with 440 career saves, who was once named National League rookie of the year and been named the top reliever in both the NL and the American League. He also claimed a World Series ring with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, which means he was once teammates with Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi.
But there’s a reason the 37-year-old reliever was available on a minor-league deal in June.
Atlanta was his sixth team in five seasons. He’s saved at least 22 games in each of the last four seasons. But, with Philadelphia in 2023, he faded down the stretch of a playoff run that led to the National League Championship Series — and to the Phillies not re-signing him.
Baltimore signed him last year to be a bridge while closer Felix Bautista recovered from Tommy John surgery. He saved 23 games, but he registered a 5.33 ERA, his worst ERA since his 6.53 ERA in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs. He lost the job in the second half of the season and the Orioles released him in September.
He signed with Atlanta in March and looked sharp in the minors, going 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 18 appearances, with two holds and three saves in four chances. He struck out 23 and walked nine in 18 innings.
The Braves were in desperate need of relief help and called him up on Friday. He pitched one scoreless inning and then Atlanta DFA’ed him after his appearance, likey to avoid paying him the prorated amount on his deal, which was $2 million.
Texas represents opportunity for the right-hander — if he can reclaim some form of what he was with Philadelphia in 2023.
The Rangers had no need for a closer on Tuesday as they blew out Minnesota, 16-4. But Texas has been offensively challenged most of the season.
The bullpen has been solid, but the closer role is in flux. It was Luke Jackson’s job for a month, and he had eight saves in 10 chances. But he hasn’t recorded a save since April and seven different Texas players have saves, with Robert Garcia now next in line with four.
The Rangers have played plenty of close games since the start of May, but they’ve only recorded seven saves.
Is Kimbrel the answer? If he is, it will be the best bargain of the season for Texas, even better than starter Patrick Corbin.
If he isn’t, then there’s always the trade deadline.
