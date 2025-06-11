Texas Rangers Wasting Golden Opportunity With Lackluster Offensive Performance
There aren’t many more disappointing things during the 2025 MLB regular season than the Texas Rangers' offense.
Coming into the year, many analysts thought their lineup was arguably the best in baseball and would be the backbone to their success.
The team infused power into the mix with the additions of first baseman Jake Burger and designated hitter Joc Pederson. They joined a group already loaded with All-Stars in shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien, right fielder Adolis Garcia, catcher Jonah Heim and third baseman Josh Jung.
Young left fielder Wyatt Langford will be an All-Star in the near future as one of the brightest young stars in the game.
Unfortunately, the group, as a whole, has fallen woefully short of expectations, putting the team in quite a bind.
On May 4, the team made some major changes to their coaching staff and roster, looking to shake things up and create a spark.
Donnie Ecker, who was the offensive coordinator, was relieved of his duties as the team ranked near the bottom of the MLB in runs, on-base percentage (.284) and slugging percentage (358). They were 29th, 28th and 25th, respectively.
Joining the staff was Bret Boone, but he hasn’t been able to get this unit on track either.
Since he joined, the Rangers are ranked 29th in runs, 28th in on-base percentage (.284) and 25th in slugging percentage (.358).
The ice-cold offense is wasting what has been terrific efforts from the pitching staff all season, resulting in the team owning an underwhelming 31-35 record.
“The lack of production has been exasperating for a team playing in a winnable division and receiving stalwart efforts from its starting rotation. The Rangers took two of three from Washington this weekend, and Marcus Semien’s bat is beginning to defrost. It’s not too late to make up ground in the West,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required).
Until the offense starts to find any consistency, it is hard to envision Texas being able to string together wins with any regularity.
The pitching staff is doing everything in its power to keep the team afloat, but the lineup needs to start producing some runs, otherwise 2025 is going to turn into another lost campaign.
