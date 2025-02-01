Texas Rangers Latest Top 30 Prospect Boasts Several Potential MLB Stars
The Texas Rangers found out last week that they had three Top 100 prospects according to Baseball America. At least one of them — pitcher Kumar Rocker — is likely to make the Major League roster and graduate soon.
He may not be the only one among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects to do so, either. Baseball America released its updated Top 30 for Texas earlier this week.
Four other members of the Top 30 have Major League experience and could, at some point, graduate from the rankings in 2025 — pitcher Jack Leiter (No. 8), infielder Justin Foscue (No. 11), pitcher Marc Church (No. 17) and outfielder Dustin Harris (No. 18).
Leiter was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2021, and he made his MLB debut last season. He went 0-3 with an 8.83 ERA in nine games (six starts) with 31 strikeouts and 17 walks in 35.2 innings. He figures to be a candidate for one of the five starting rotation spots, and if he doesn’t, he’ll be a candidate for the bullpen.
Foscue, the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2020, finally broke into the Majors due to injuries and batted .048 in 15 games. He also missed time due to injury. As a minor league prospect, he batted .278 with 60 home runs and 252 RBI. He could be a candidate for a bench role this season.
Church was the Rangers’ 18th round of the 2019 MLB draft out of high school, and he reached the Majors last season, pitching one inning in September. He’s emerged as a potential high-leverage bullpen candidate with 11 minor-league saves and a 12.9 strikeout rate per nine innings.
Harris was an 11th round pick for the Athletics in 2019 and he finally made his MLB debut last season and hit his first MLB home run during his seven at-bats. He can challenge for a fourth or fifth outfielder role during spring training.
Pitcher Kumar Rocker, shortstop Sebastian Walcott and pitcher Alejandro Rosario had already been revealed as the team’s Top 100 prospects. Following the trio is a pair of highly respected pitching prospects who were in the MLB Futures Game last year — right-handers Emiliano Teodo and Winston Santos.
Following the pair was last year’s first-round pick, catcher Malcolm Moore, at No. 6. Shortstop Yolfran Castillo was No. 7. After Leiter was outfielder Dylan Dreiling, who was Texas’ second-round pick last year, followed by the organization’s minor league player of the year, outfielder Alejandro Osuna, at No. 10.
Prospects Nos. 11-20 include Foscue, outfielder Yeremi Cabrera, outfielder Braylin Morel, outfielder Paulino Santana, pitcher Izack Tiger, pitcher David Davalillo, Church, Harris, pitcher Jose Corniell and utility player Elorky Rodriguez.
Prospects Nos. 21-30 include pitcher Dane Acker, pitcher Kohl Drake, pitcher Kolton Curtis, third baseman Gleider Figuereo, utility player Casey Cook, pitcher Paul Bonzagni, pitcher David Hagaman, pitcher Josh Stephan, shortstop Cameron Cauley and outfielder Yeison Morrobel.